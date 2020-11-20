Adam Busby gave a second update on wife Danielle Busby following her hospitalization for “alarming sensations in her arms and legs.”

“Got to photograph an event tonight at Danielle’s boutique, @graesonbee,” the OutDaughtered star wrote on Instagram on Thursday, November 20. “Love to see @dbusby do what she loves. #proudhusband #sheissmokinghottoo.”

In response, one fan asked, “Did Danielle find an answer to her pain the other day? Hope she is feeling better!” to which the 38-year-old replied, “Still waiting on more test results.”

On Sunday, the father of six — who shares quintuplets Hazel, Riley, Ava, Parker, Olivia and an older daughter Blayke with Danielle — told followers she was in the emergency room.

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

“Crazy how fast your day can turn … if you would, please say a prayer for @dbusby,” the concerned reality star wrote on Instagram at the time. “Currently in the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today.”

Later that night, Adam shared an update with fans. “Just made it home, didn’t get a whole lot of answers but will end up seeing a specialist this week for a more thorough workup,” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “Thank you for all of the prayers and well-wishes.”

The busy mom, 36, has found herself in the hospital several times in recent years. Back in 2018, she caught an unpleasant virus right after the holidays. “Bringing in the new year very different than I thought,” she captioned a photo in a hospital bed in January 2019. “This week sure has been … not so fun! From high fever and strep throat to an ER visit for horrible stomach pains … Yuck! Go away pain!”

Later that year, Danielle decided to get a hysterectomy after being diagnosed with PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome].

“I’m so proud of my body for being able to carry the girls for 28 weeks and have five healthy babies who are now 4 [years old] … but the past three years have been really, really filled with a lot of physical pain within, you know, the woman aspect of, like, my uterus and stuff, and so I’ve had quite a bit of issues since having them,” the businesswoman revealed in November 2019. “This last year has been the top of the scale with lots of pain and days every month where I’m just not able to get out of bed, and I have to because, you know, I have six kids.”

Feel better, Danielle!