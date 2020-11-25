Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

Feast mode. OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby found a clever way to subtly shut down critics of her family’s holiday vacation.

“Thankful we can actually get away safely for Thanksgiving,” the mom of six, 36, captioned her new Instagram post on Wednesday, November 25, seemingly responding to naysayers of their travels amid the coronavirus pandemic and looming lockdown. In the hashtags, Danielle noted they are being careful and taking extra precautions while heading to a cabin outside of Texas.

The Graeson Bee Boutique owner, her husband, Adam Busby, 38, the quintuplets Hazel, Riley, Ava, Parker, Olivia, and their eldest daughter, Blake, posed for a family photo amid their road trip. Everyone in the photo had a face mask on and all of the girls wore matching pumpkin T-shirts for the festivities.

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

Despite her disclaimer, several of the TV personality’s followers took to the comments section yet again to share their concerns. “Unless you’re not interacting with your mom or your sister and her family, you aren’t ‘being safe’ and you should have just stayed home,” one social media user argued. “Great to see you’re listening to the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” another wrote.

Meanwhile, others were on the Busby brood’s side, telling people to “mind their business” about the trip and to stop trying to cause a stir on social media.

Even though the critics have been coming out in full force, Danielle and her loved ones aren’t letting it stop them from enjoying their getaway following her hospitalization on November 15. The TLC star was experiencing some “alarming sensations” in her arms and legs, which led to an emergency room visit.

As they await test results to find out the issue causing her symptoms, Danielle vowed to take it easy on herself and “slow down” in an Instagram Stories update.

“I almost hate the word ‘relax’ [because] I don’t have time to relax hahaha. (Who can relate??? lol),” she wrote to fans on November 23. “A lot of you have been asking and … I am feeling ‘better’ just not OK. I am still in the process of figuring out what’s going on internally and it doesn’t look like it’s a simple answer.”

It appears the holiday fun will be keeping her spirits lifted!