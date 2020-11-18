OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby reflected on delivering her premature quintuplets following her hospitalization.

“Today is #worldprematurityday! A day that is emotionally hard for me to reflect on,” the mother of six began her lengthy post. “A day that reminds me of the overwhelming, amazing love God has for me, my girls and our family! A day that reminds me that no matter how hard today is, IT WAS HARDER then, when I delivered five premature babies weighing 2lbs to 2.6lbs at 28wks + 2 days. It’s a day that reminds me of when my Faith was the strongest. It’s a day that reminds me how important good medical care is @thewomanshosptx. It’s a day that reminds me that community and people are important to have in your life. It’s a day that reminds me that … LOOK HOW FAR WE HAVE COME!!”

The reality babe, 36, added that as she looked back on the photos of her baby girls, she experienced “so many emotions.”

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

“To see life be born before it was supposed to be … is hard,” she recalled. “Not knowing what our days were going to be and not knowing HOW HARD three months in the NICU would change your live forever. I have so much admiration for doctors and nurses who can take on a job in the NICU.”

These days, Danielle is likely thanking other doctors. The busy mom — who shares quints Hazel, Riley, Ava, Parker, Olivia and an older daughter Blayke with husband Adam Busby — found herself in the hospital for “alarming sensations in her arms and legs.”

“Just made it home, didn’t get a whole lot of answers but will end up seeing a specialist this week for a more thorough workup,” a concerned Adam, 38, updated fans via his Instagram Story on Sunday, November 15. “Thank you for all of the prayers and well-wishes.”

Earlier that day, the father of six told followers she was in the emergency room. “Crazy how fast your day can turn … if you would, please say a prayer for @dbusby,” he wrote on social media. “Currently in the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today.”

