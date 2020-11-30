Busy mama. Danielle Busby admitted she’s struggling following her hospitalization for “alarming sensations in her arms and legs.”

“I would take every day like today! Family first / family adventures are MY FAVORITE!! #lovinglife #mamalife #hiking #itsabuzzworld #surroundedbyfamily” the OutDaughtered star, 36, captioned a photo of her family enjoying the outdoors. In response, one user wrote, “But I thought I read Danielle was taking it easy. These vacations don’t look easy,” to which she responded, “LOL … TOTALLY TRYING to [but] it’s SO HARD to ‘stop.'”

Days prior, Danielle revealed her plans to “slow down” so she can give her body the time it needed to heal. “It’s been a stressful two weeks … And the stress ain’t slowing down! I almost hate the word ‘relax‘ [because] I don’t have time to relax hahaha. (Who can relate??? lol),” she began her update via her Instagram Story on November 23, adding that it’s vital for her to take it easy.

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

“So, I’m squeezing some ‘relaxation time’ into my day before heading to another doctor’s appointment. Just want to drop a quick thank you for prayers lately,” the mom of six continued. “A lot of you have been asking and … I am feeling ‘better’ just not OK. I am still in the process of figuring out what’s going on internally and it doesn’t look like it’s a simple answer.”

On November 15, Danielle’s husband, Adam Busby, revealed the brunette babe went to the emergency room for a mysterious condition.

“Crazy how fast your day can turn … if you would, please say a prayer for @dbusby,” the concerned dad — who shares quintuplets Hazel, Riley, Ava, Parker, Olivia and an older daughter Blayke with Danielle — wrote on Instagram. “Currently in the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today.”

Later that evening, the 38-year-old shared an update with fans. “Just made it home, didn’t get a whole lot of answers but will end up seeing a specialist this week for a more thorough workup,” he posted to his Instagram Story. “Thank you for all of the prayers and well-wishes.”

Here’s hoping Danielle gets some answers soon!