Feeling better? OutDaughtered star Adam Busby gave his wife, Danielle Busby, a sweet shout-out on social media following her trip to the emergency room.

“Always putting together furniture … At least I have something pretty to look at,” gushed the Houston, Texas, resident before raising his eyebrow in the lovable clip he posted on his Instagram Stories. Adam, 38, made it clear that he is grateful to have Danielle back by his side in the wake of her hospitalization.

The mom of six, 36, was moving around while organizing clothing in the new video he shared on Tuesday, November 17, so it appears she is making strides after her health scare.

Adam confirmed they returned back to the comfort of their home on Sunday, November 15. “Didn’t get a whole lot of answers but will end up seeing a specialist this week for a more thorough workup,” the TLC personality wrote in an update on his Instagram Stories, before thanking his followers for their outpouring of supportive messages, prayers and well-wishes.

Fans were alarmed after first learning about Danielle’s visit to the hospital over the weekend. “Crazy how fast your day can turn … if you would, please say a prayer for @dbusby,” Adam revealed at the time. “In the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today.”

Fortunately, the reality TV couple has proven to be a united force time and time again. “Love this woman,” Adam declared in an October caption while giving a peek at the newly renovated kitchen they have worked so hard on. “No matter how busy or stressful things can get in this house, @dbusby can still recognize those special little moments to stop what she may be doing and play on the floor and be a kid.”

Danielle and Adam have been going strong since they tied the knot on April 5, 2006. While another lockdown appears to be imminent amid the coronavirus pandemic, the lovebirds did enjoy getting away from home to celebrate their 14-year wedding anniversary in Playa Mujeres, Mexico, this summer.

Fans love how these two are here for each other through thick and thin!