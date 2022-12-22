Not meant to be. Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith gave fans a glimpse into their rollercoaster romance while appearing on 90 Day Fiancé.

Tiffany and Ronald met through mutual friends in January 2017 while she was on vacation in South Africa. After just six months of dating, the pair became engaged.

They made their reality TV debut during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which documented Tiffany’s short-lived move to South Africa with her son, Daniel, as she prepared to marry Ronald in 2018.

Shortly after trying the knot, Tiffany became pregnant and chose to move back to the United States to give their children a better future. She and Ronald continued to maintain a long-distance marriage after they welcomed their daughter, Carley, in July 2019.

Their relationship hit a rough patch in 2020 when the pair were forced to maintain a long-distance marriage as Ronald dealt with issues regarding his CR-1 visa, which allows the spouse of a United States citizen to enter the country legally.

During season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Tiffany opened up about how the long-distance nature or their marriage and other factors put a strain on their relationship.

“COVID has really put my marriage through the wringer,” the mother of two said in her confessional. “I am all alone left to face everything and be responsible for everything. Ronald right now is not emotionally supportive, he’s not financially supportive. Not once does Ronald offer, ‘Hey, let me buy diapers for Carley. Hey, let me send her some clothes. Or let me send you money for clothes.’ Nothing. And that’s so frustrating because that’s not only my responsibility. I didn’t make this baby alone.”

After visiting a divorce lawyer in January 2020, Tiffany agreed to seek couples counseling in order to fix their marriage. However, she hid the fact that she wasn’t planning to use plane tickets she bought for her, Carley and Daniel to visit Ronald in South Africa. When Ronald learned about the Maryland native’s decision to cancel the trip, he became upset and said she was being “spiteful.”

The pair were on and off until they officially called it quits in November 2022.

Keep scrolling to take a look back at Tiffany and Ronald’s tumultuous relationship.