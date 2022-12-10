Feuding exes. 90 Day Fiancé star Ronald Smith claims ex Tiffany Franco “refused to sign” their divorce papers in order to delay the process in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“Tiffany bluntly refused to sign, asking me why am I rushing the divorce,” Ronald, 31, tells In Touch about his attempts to end their rocky relationship. “I said, ‘My life goes on and can’t be bound to a failed marriage. I want out of this.’”

The South African native – who shares daughter Carley with his ex and is a father figure to her son Daniel from a previous relationship – goes on to explain that he served Tiffany with “a legit divorce agreement” on October 31, adding that he cut himself short in the settlement to avoid a “contested divorce.”

“I mentioned visitation with kids, splitting money to pay [for the kids’ airfare], paying child support every month, etc. I did say that I won’t pay money to her, though I would pay into a trust fund bank account for Carley and Daniel to access when they are 18,” he says of his compromises. Tiffany, Ronald claims, “didn’t like” the proposal.

The reality TV personality claims that Tiffany wants the money for herself and is willing to continue delaying the divorce, despite Ronald being ready to move on.

“She wants the cash, so she said she thinks it’s a fake settlement and needs to have it reviewed to be sure she is not being screwed,” he tells In Touch. “So, she said, ‘Well, I can wait a little bit longer.’ She doesn’t care if I want another relationship or visa with someone or marriage … ‘Whatever the reason, it can wait a bit longer,’ she said.”

During the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all in November 2022, the makeup artist told host Shaun Robinson that she had started the divorce process. However, Ronald claims to have “proof” that counters her admission.

While the Maryland native appears to be holding onto her marriage, the on-again, off-again couple have both since reunited with former flames.

Tiffany took to Instagram on December 6 to share a flirty video with Dan MacFarland Jr., a man she dated during the spinoff. For Ronald’s part, he dated a woman named Lauren Fraser during one of the couple’s breaks.

Ronald and Tiffany met in January 2017 while she was vacationing in South Africa. The long-distance couple got engaged after six months of dating and made their reality TV debut on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019. They continued to document their marriage on the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? and 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

Tiffany has not yet responded to In Touch‘s request for comment.