’90 Day: The Single Life’ Is Back for Season 2! Everything We Know About Cast, Premiere and More

Single and ready to mingle! Discovery+’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life is returning for season 2, Us Weekly reported on Sunday, October 3. The series follows former stars of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé franchise who were unlucky in love as they step back out into the dating scene and take a second shot at finding “The One.”

Stephanie Matto is the first person announced as part of the season 2 90 Day: The Single Life cast. Stephanie, 30, revealed she’ll be joining the upcoming season during the Sunday, October 3, episode of Discovery+’s 90 Day: Bares All. She teased that she will be entertaining both same-sex suitors and also members of the opposite sex.

“Alright well, I don’t want to give too much away, but you. know, I am bisexual, so just like based off of that, there’s a very good likelihood that I will be dating both men and women,” Stephanie told host Shaun Robinson. “It’s crazy, like, I’m thinking about some of the things I’ve done and I’m cringing already so … [laughs].”

The Czech Republic native was first introduce to TLC viewers on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. At the time, she had been dating her long-distance girlfriend, Erika Owens. Stephanie was living in New York and Erika, 24, is from Australia, so Steph planned to travel to Erika’s home country for a vacation and to meet her in person for the very first time. Stephanie and Erika also made history on their season, as they were the first same-sex couple to be featured in the franchise.

While Erika and Steph had a chemistry-filled first meeting, things quickly went south as they started to clash and fight over several big topics — including the lack of intimacy in their relationship — and their explosive breakup played out on the show. During the October 3 episode of Bares All, Steph opened up about the issues in her relationship with her ex-girlfriend.

“There were so many problems with me and Erika,” the YouTuber told Shaun, 59. “So when people ask, ‘Like, what’s the one thing that did it,’ I’m like, ‘Listen, it was a recipe and there were several ingredients involved in that recipe for disaster.'”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres on Discovery+ on Friday, November 12.