Love is love! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Erika Owens went public with her new boyfriend, Chris, following her televised split from Stephanie Matto.

The season 4 star jumped into the arms of her beau at Australia’s Innes National Park in a new photo shared via Instagram on Monday, July 20.

“You make me feel every single colour of the rainbow,” Erika, 24, captioned the snaps, also showing them holding hands. “I can’t wait to see the world together and make every minute a grand adventure. So thankful and so, so happy.”

The TV personality made sure to address haters as well, letting them know she couldn’t be happier. “P.S. Leave any bi-phobic comments at the door,” Erika added. “I’m still here, still queer and being with this amazing human now doesn’t mean I’m not bisexual and it does NOT invalidate my sexuality. Much love x.”

After seeing how blissful the duo looks in the portraits, several fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars showed their support for her new relationship in the comments.

“Congratulations! You are the sweetest couple,” Varya Malina sweetly chimed in. Ashley Smith (née Martson) responded with three red heart emojis and Usman Umar, a.k.a. “SojaBoy,” replied with fire and celebratory emojis.

Erika and her former flame Stephanie, 29, parted ways following a dispute in the May 10 episode of the TLC spinoff. The couple decided to call it quits after Stephanie failed to introduce Erika as her girlfriend to her mother. “It just doesn’t feel right through a computer screen,” Stephanie explained about her decision to hold back. “My mom means a lot to me. I owe it to her to do it in person.”

Because she had gone through something similar in the past, Erika referenced how she was in an on-off relationship with another girl for 10 years and did not want to be a secret ever again. In response, Stephanie said she didn’t want to be rushed to come out to her mother when she wasn’t ready yet. After they broke up, Stephanie said she would “always love her” and wish her the best.

Stephanie later responded to critics in another message on Instagram Stories and set the record straight about her love life. “Next time you see me and think that I am some prude, heartless, affectionless monster — know that I do love, but I love differently. I show my feelings in other ways, and I am the most loyal and generous person when in love,” the New Yorker wrote in April.

Although their relationship didn’t end up working out, Erika and her former flame made history as part of the franchise’s first-ever same-sex couple.