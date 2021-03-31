Side hustle! 90 Day Fiancé stars’ paychecks from the show are known to be slim, which is why many of the cast members turn to work as social media influencers to supplement their income. A popular platform for former and current 90 Day Fiancé stars is OnlyFans.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based content app that is similar to Patreon. While the platform isn’t specifically for adult content, it’s become a favorite for those who choose to create risqué or NFSW content.

Before Stephanie Matto made her TLC debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, she was already a social media influencer. While she was introduced on the show as a YouTuber, she was also already active on OnlyFans. In August 2020, she revealed just how lucrative being a content creator on the platform can be.

“The proof is there, I have the tips and tricks on how to make a living doing this, and it may not be easy, but it’s possible! I am offering this FOR FREE because I feel blessed for my success and want to share it with you guys,” the brunette beauty wrote while sharing a screenshot of her net earnings of $33,842.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima launched her OnlyFans account in September 2020, shortly after her stint on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? After just five months of creating content on the site, the Brazilian beauty revealed what she believes to be the “dark side” of OnlyFans.

“One dark side that is very dark is that porn websites, yes, you hear right, porn websites steal your content and they want to sell your content,” the former TLC star claimed in a YouTube video in February 2021. She also shared her tips for fellow OnlyFans creators or fans looking to start their own accounts on how to avoid their content from being stolen or leaked.

As for the type of content that 90 Day Fiancé stars create for OnlyFans, it varies and depends on the person. Some only pose for sexy photos while wearing clothes while other stars are more comfortable with more explicit images and videos. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg explained why she only chooses to post boudoir, lingerie and swimsuit content.

“It’s not something I do. It’s not my forte, I personally wouldn’t do it,” Deavan said during a YouTube Live with blogger John Yates in March 2021.

Keep scrolling below to find out which 90 Day Fiancé stars are on OnlyFans!