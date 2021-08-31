Building her brand! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Stephanie Matto has officially launched a new NSFW platform, Unfiltrd, telling In Touch she “spent hundreds of dollars” on costumes to take red-hot photos for her fans.

The former TLC personality, 30, says she had the concept in mind and wanted to give users more freedom after OnlyFans announced it was banning explicit content.

Courtesy of Stephanie Matto/Instagram

“So, when I created my new platform, Unfiltrd, there were a lot of things that I wanted to do differently,” Stephanie tells In Touch. “I wanted it to be very seamless, easy, user-friendly and also simple for creators to use as well.”

“One feature that I thought would be really unique that OnlyFans doesn’t have is the ability to actually do phone calls through the platform with your fans,” she adds, while sharing another bonus. “It is a lot more exclusive and a lot more of a tight-knit community than OnlyFans, because right now, we are accepting creators based on an approval process. So, we’re really vetting everybody.”

The reality star, who first appeared on season 4 with then-girlfriend Erika Owens, said that she is looking forward to pushing boundaries after making history for being a part of the franchise’s first-ever same-sex story line. The pair split during a May 2020 episode of the TLC spinoff and have since forged their own paths.

Courtesy of Stephanie Matto/Instagram

“Having my own platform that I am the founder of is actually pushing me even more to make the highest quality content,” Stephanie tells In Touch, revealing she has done several photo shoots in preparation for the launch. “I’m getting really, really creative with it because now it’s like, all right, I am the face of this platform.”

“I do very well, and I have a very loyal and amazing following, but I’m so much more motivated now knowing that like, this is it, this is my very own platform,” she continues.

After leaving her days on the reality TV show behind, the Mean Boys & Memories author has focused on other opportunities for work, largely on social media.

Several fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars like Biniyam Shibre are now on the platform that launched on Saturday, August 28, to share content. Former TLC personality Larissa Dos Santos Lima is featured on their Instagram as another “founding creator” along with other franchise costars Tom Brooks and Stephanie Davison.