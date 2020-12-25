Find Out How ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren, Rachel and More Are Celebrating This Holiday Season

‘Tis the season! Stars from TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé franchise are gearing up to celebrate the 2020 holidays with family, lots of presents and delicious food. 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk‘s Loren Brovarnik, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2’s Rachel Walters,90 Day Fiancé season 8’s Amira Lollysa and more fan favorites from the show exclusively reveal their festive plans to In Touch.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic will affect the way most people will celebrate Chanukah, Christmas and New Year’s Eve this year. But stars like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way‘s Jenny Slatten will still find a way to spend time with loved ones safely.

The franchise, which also consists of spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, The Family Chantel and Darcey & Stacey, has one of the most diverse casts on reality TV. The shows have introduced viewers to people from various countries like the Philippines, Ukraine, Brazil, Morocco and more.

Howard Lee, president and GM of TLC, launched the franchise in 2014. In a November 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed why he thinks the show is so successful.

“I don’t think viewers have ever seen this vast array of cultures intersect with Americans before,” Lee said at the time. “There is somebody from every country who’s been on this series. I’m proud of all the diversity on this series and on the network.”

The 90 Day Fiancé universe welcomed new members into the mix when season 8 of the flagship show premiered on December 6, as well as with the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 in February 2020 and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in June 2020.

The show’s camera crews captured the reality of how the coronavirus pandemic affected the long-distance couples, from Amira’s struggle to overcome travel restrictions as she prepared to move from France to America to begin her 90-day journey with fiancé Andrew Kenton, to Jenny’s rush to file an extension on her visa so she can legally remain in India with her boyfriend, Sumit Singh. After overcoming the obstacles of 2020, it looks like the stars and their families will be more than happy to kick back and celebrate the good times.

Keep scrolling below to find out how 90 Day fan faves like Paul Staehle, Corey Rathgeber, Kenneth Niedermeier and more will be celebrating the holidays!