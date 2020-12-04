New couples are here! When 90 Day Fiancé season 8 begins on December 6, we will be reunited with some well-known couples from the franchise and be introduced to a few newbies — including Andrew and his fiancée, Amira. But what do we already know about the loved-up pair? Allow us to break it down for you.

Andrew, 32, and Amira, 28, met in a very 2020 way: via an online dating app. After the duo spent a weekend together in Las Vegas, Andrew proposed — so clearly, their connection was strong.

Amira’s K-1 visa was approved, so it seems the pair has a leg up on some of the other couples from the series. However, they will face the challenge of relocating the French native to the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic before her visa expires.

Both Andrew and Amira can be found on social media — and their profiles definitely give us a bit of insight into who they are as people. According to Andrew’s Instagram bio, he is a “daycare dude, music lover and obviously the best rapper to ever be on 90 Day Fiancé.” In several photos and videos on his profile, he posed for cute photos with different children, so it seems he works at a daycare facility. Dad material, much?

The daycare worker also has a link to his Twitch channel in his Instagram bio, so it appears Andrew enjoys streaming gameplay to his 226 followers on the platform. In the “About” section of his Twitch page, he revealed his streaming schedule: Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. PST.

According to Amira’s Instagram bio, she is all about beautifying and being optimistic. “Makeup is my thing,” the French beauty said in her profile, alongside a well-known quote. “When a door closes, a window opens.”

Amira also has “animal lover” in her bio with a link to Soi Dog Foundation’s Instagram page. The company is a non-for-profit based in Thailand with a mission to “improve the welfare of dogs and cats in Asia, resulting in better lives for both the animal and human communities, to create a society without homeless animals and to ultimately end animal cruelty,” according to their website.

Aside from the other new couples Andrew and Amira will star alongside of, viewers will recognize Tarik Meyers and Hazel Cagalitan from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2, as well as Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva from 90 Day Fiancé season 7 and Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi from season 3 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days spinoff series.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres on TLC on Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET.