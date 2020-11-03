Still going strong? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg hinted she and boyfriend Biniyam “Baby” Shibre are still together nearly one year after welcoming their son, Aviel Biniyam Shibre.

Ariela took to Instagram on Monday, November 2, to share a cute photo of her and the father of her son. She and Biniyam cozied up together for a sweet couple’s selfie taken in the hallway of the apartment they share in Biniyam’s hometown of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Fans gushed over the good looking couple in the comments and sent them their well-wishes.

Ariela, 28, and Biniyam, 29, documented their love story on season 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. Ari met Bini while she was vacationing in his native country and the couple learned they were pregnant early on in their relationship. Ari decided to permanently move from her hometown of Princeton, New Jersey to Ethiopia before her due date so Biniyam could be present for the birth of their son and so they could raise him together as a family.

But Ari struggled to adjust to life in Ethiopia. The couple often fought over the living conditions in most of the apartment buildings, which didn’t include amenities that Ari was used to in the United States like running water, hot water and a full kitchen. The couple also fought over finances, as Biniyam struggled to make enough money to provide for Ari and their son even though he worked several jobs.

Ariela gave birth to their son, Avi, in December 2019 and her labor and delivery aired during the October 18 episode. Unfortunately, the couple struggled to see eye to eye even after welcoming their baby boy and they disagreed on everything from Avi’s name, whether to baptize him in Biniyam’s faith and whether to circumcise him.

It seems the couple is headed for more issues, according to the sneak peek for the upcoming Sunday, November 8, episode. Ariela previously expressed concern for Biniyam’s work schedule as he juggles two jobs because she wanted him to be home with her to help care for their son. In a clip, Biniyam tells Ariela that he has to take a night shift and it doesn’t seem to sit well with her. “No, that sounds like bulls–t to me,” she told him in a taxi ride to their apartment.

In another scene, the couple continued to fight at home because Ari seemingly suggested Biniyam was being unfaithful to her. “You need to be [sic] trust me,” Biniyam told Ariela as she snatched his phone out of his hand. “Why don’t I go through the phone and I’ll just call every person and say, ‘Hi, this is Baby’s girlfriend. We just had a baby. Who the f–k are you?'” she asked.

Even though things are about to get tense in their storyline, it seems the couple may have been able to work through those issues.