Courtesy Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

What a journey it’s been! 90 Day Fiancé mama Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) revealed she shed 26 pounds alongside a new photo of her post-baby body on Tuesday, June 23. The star gained 32 pounds while pregnant with her son, Shai, and is very proud of her weight loss progress following his arrival on April 14.

“I still have a belly and that will take time. No, I’m not working out,” the mother of one, 31, wrote in her caption on Instagram Stories. “I’m breastfeeding and changed my diet. I am going on daily walks, but that’s it. I think just being active with the baby is helping me. I have a few more to go and then some!”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Earlier this month, the TV personality flaunted her trim waist while taking to Instagram with a postpartum update. “No one can really prepare you for [this phase], but I’m not rushing it,” Loren shared next to a pic of her in a tank top and fitted jeans. “The ups, the downs and the all-arounds,” she added.

During her latest Q&A on the platform, the Pillow Talk alum dished about some of the things she wasn’t fully “prepared” for ahead of Shai’s birth. Loren said postpartum depression is “a real thing” and it started impacting her a lot in May.

“My body dysmorphia, anxiety, tics, insomnia, etc. are at an all-time high because of it,” she wrote. “I need to constantly remind myself I just grew a human for months and it’s OK to take time to heal and adjust. Patience is a virtue and time heals all.”

The star also said she truly wasn’t prepared for the “emotions [her] heart has taken on,” but she’s getting used to it and still cherishing every second of this new experience.

Courtesy Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

While catching up with fans, Loren responded to another social media user’s inquiry about if she was going to make an Instagram for their baby boy. Loren revealed she and her hubby, Alexei Brovarnik, considered the pros and cons.

“So, we actually talked about this and have decided that we are NOT going to make him his own Instagram,” the TLC alum explained. “We are more than happy to share him on our pages with you, but we don’t feel a newborn should have his own Instagram account. Just because it’s not right for us, doesn’t mean it’s not right for other people.”

At least we get plenty of Shai content on Loren and Alexei’s pages!