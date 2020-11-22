Headed for splitsville? 90 Day Fiancé star Evelin Villegas hinted at a possible breakup from fiancé Corey Rathgeber in a series of cryptic messages.

“It’s not healthy to keep trying to fix someone. For the last two years, I’ve been trying. It’s emotionally and mentally draining. Addicts can only get better if they seek for help. They not only destroy their life, but the ones around them as well. I can’t with him anymore. I really can’t. His family that always checks my stories, this time reach out to him!” Evelin, 28, wrote in an Instagram Story text post on Friday, November 20.

She continued, “It’s embarrassing and sad to share this and I don’t make this public to play a victim in here. I do it because he cares about what’s public, he pretends and lies about his alcohol issues, he thinks that if it’s secret, it doesn’t exist but the true [sic] is that is a real problem and I am not an expert. I do not know what else to do anymore … I feel that me keeping the secret for so long has been somehow enabling him. I hope he wakes up and seeks help [broken heart emoji].”

“This goes to show you that not everything is perfect and that a smile doesn’t always mean happiness. If you know me you have to know that it must be serious for me to take it to this point. Please don’t make fun of our pain or use it to destroy us even more. As weird as it sounds, I am doing this for him and hope he can see that he needs to pay attention to the problem and fix it [broken heart emoji],” she added.

While the Ecuador native did not explicitly state Corey’s name, many fans speculated that she was talking about the 34-year-old Washington native. The couple has been together for six years and engaged since 2019, but their relationship hasn’t been smooth sailing. They faced several cheating scandals, but it seemed they were moving past their issues.

“I will truly always love this girl with all my heart! [heart emoji] @evelin_villegas_ecuador we have been through so much and tested our limits to the extremes! I can only hope the best for the both of us [smiley face emoji] I appreciate everything u have done and all the experiences we have had over the 6 and a half years together! I [heart emoji] U always and FOREVER …” Corey wrote in a sweet tribute to Evelin on November 10.

Evelin poked fun at their off-again, on-again relationship in the comments. “Now we are toxic AF ! [laughing with tears emoji] Can’t wait for a vacation far away and be lost together,” she wrote. “Love u always and forever [heart emoji].”