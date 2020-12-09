Sweet dreams! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Biniyam Shibre gushed over his “sleeping beauties” Ariela Weinberg and son Aviel in a tender-hearted Instagram post alongside new photos of them taken during naptime.

The TV personality, 29, shared the sleepy snaps on Wednesday, December 9, hinting yet again they are still going strong. Biniyam and Ariela, 28, got engaged during the season 2 finale and it appears they are currently residing in his native country of Ethiopia after he popped the question on his “favorite holiday.”

Courtesy Biniyam Shibre/Instagram

“Ari, I love you so much,” he previously wrote on Instagram while reflecting on the unforgettable day he got down on one knee in front of a crowd. “You are wonderful and you have a big heart. Thank you for choosing to spend your life with me.” The Princeton, New Jersey, native replied with heart emojis on his nostalgic post, writing, “It was nice to see this again. I love you.”

The reality mama posted her own romantic portraits with her man on December 8 after revealing her 50-pound post-baby weight loss in November. During a Q&A, Ariela said she kick-started her fitness journey after welcoming her 12-month-old, Aviel, in December 2019. “Weight training helps a lot. I don’t eat much late at night,” she shared.

Courtesy Ariela Danielle/Instagram (2)

Following Aviel’s highly anticipated debut on the spinoff series in October 2020, Ariela opened up about his precious personality and how their life has changed. “Our little Avi is doing great. He is the happiest kid I have ever met,” she told Us Weekly. “This year has been the craziest year of my life and it is out there for all the world to see. Honestly, our story is just going to get even crazier,” Ariela continued. “Since Avi was born there have been no dull moments.”

Because Aviel was breech during her pregnancy, Ariela had to have emergency surgery in Ethiopia, which was documented on the series. Luckily, everything turned out just fine and she gave birth to a healthy baby boy. The proud parents first crossed paths in 2019 when she went on a trip around the world. Perhaps they were fated to meet all along!