Heading home! 90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger revealed she’s finally leaving fiancé Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni)’s side after a five-month stay in Morocco with him amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicole, 26, took to her Instagram Story in the early hours of Sunday, August 9, to document her trip to the airport with Azan, 29, by her side. She shared photos of the beautiful Moroccan sunrise, snapped shots of the picturesque mountains and took selfies with her love in the car ride. Once at the airport, she revealed she arrived “too early,” so she treated herself to a Starbucks drink. “Waiting to board,” she captioned her last post before her flight.

The blonde beauty is heading back to her hometown in Bradenton, Florida to reunite with her daughter, May, after a long time apart. In early March, Nicole left her 5-year-old in the care of her mother, Robbalee Nafziger, and embarked on a trip to visit her long-distance love in his native country. But just days after she arrived, the global coronavirus pandemic hit a peak. As a way to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Moroccan government closed its borders and imposed a travel ban — which means Nicole was essentially stuck abroad with her man.

Nicole and Azan started to quarantine together, as her vacation turned into an extended stay. In April, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that Nicole was “enjoying” her extra time spend with Azan. During her stay, she was also “staying in touch” with her parents and daughter, and she was “FaceTiming” with her family “almost daily.”

Even though Nicole’s extended vacation in Morocco was out of her control, and her daughter was left in good hands, that didn’t stop the trolls from accusing the 90 Day fiancé: Happily Ever After? star of being a “bad mom.” Others, including fellow 90 Day fiancé franchise star Laura Jallali, questioned whether Nicole was really stranded in Morocco or if she was choosing not to return to her daughter in favor of spending time with Azan.

When one troll accused Nicole of “abandoning” her daughter in the United States, Nicole’s mom came to her defense. “There was no abandonment, May is getting to spend time with her grandparents while her mommy is away. There is a lot more to this story than a simple answer,” Robbalee wrote via an Instagram comment in July. “Nicole FaceTimes with May almost every day. They watch TV together or she shows her the peppers that grow in the garden. Right now Florida is not even a safe place to come home to, when it is safe to travel she looks forward to coming home.”

In early August, it seems Nicole was able to purchase a ticket on one of the special flights dedicated to helping American citizens who were stranded abroad during the pandemic return home. On August 3, she posted in a Facebook group titled “U.S. Citizens trapped in Morocco” and asked questions to other fellow travelers. At the time, she seemed worried that her flight would be canceled, but it seems like everything worked out.

