Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

More than a month after she flew to Morocco, former 90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger is still “hunkered down” abroad with Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni), mom Robbalee Nafziger revealed via social media on Sunday, April 26.

“Is Nicole coming home soon?? I miss seeing her. Is she OK?” a concerned follower commented on one of Robbalee’s Instagram posts. The grandmother, who is in Florida and has been watching Nicole’s own daughter, May, was quick to reassure them. “She is good,” she responded. “Just hunkered down in Morocco waiting for the [travel] ban to be lifted.”

Courtesy of Robbalee Nafziger/Instagram

A trip to see fiancé Azan was unexpectedly extended amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Though Nicole, 26, was initially happy to share photos, videos and updates with fans, she’s fallen pretty much silent on social media since last posting a selfie on March 23. Just a few days later, an insider close to the Happily Ever After alum exclusively told In Touch was “doing well,” but “missing” her family. She kept in contact by FaceTiming her mom and daughter almost daily as Robbalee took over the 6-year-old’s homeschooling.

There was a silver lining to being stuck abroad, however, and that was getting the opportunity to spend more time with Azan. “She doesn’t see [being there] as a bad thing,” the source said. “She might not even leave his side once the coronavirus passes since she’s very much in love with him. … But, of course, she’ll come back for May.”

In the meantime, Robbalee seems happy to help out — even though the insider revealed she’s not exactly delighted with the situation. “[Nicole’s] family isn’t so thrilled that she’s stuck there or even went to go visit him in the first place, but they understand that she’s an adult and can make her own decisions,” they said in early April. “She knows how her family feels about Azan but chooses to follow her feelings over theirs.”

The blonde beauty’s mom has expressed similar sentiments herself on Instagram. “I would rather have her here, but she is in charge of her own life,” she told fans in late March. “I can only guide her to a better one, the rest is up to her. I love her no matter what.”