Don’t get it twisted. 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger put franchise costar Laura Jallali in her place after Laura, 51, urged Nicole, 26, to “return” home to her daughter, May, in Florida and leave her fiancé, Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni), in Morocco.

The ladies got into an exchange in the comments of Nicole’s recent Instagram post featuring her 5-year-old daughter, May. “This is the cutest sleepy face I’ve ever seen,” Nicole captioned the photo of her daughter looking off-camera with a bowl of Spaghettios. Many fans felt May looked “sad” in the photo, and Laura decided to share her opinion as well.

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

“[Nicole] honestly, you need to return to your daughter. Do not make the same mistake I did, she needs her mom and these men are just users. He has a wife and children. Forget this looser [sic] and come back home to the [people] who really love you,” the Canada native wrote.

Laura drew a comparison to her own story line on season 1 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, where she decided to leave her son Liam O’Toole behind in the United States where they had been living together to be with her now-estranged husband, Aladin Jallali. Laura also hinted at the rumors claiming Azan, 28, is already married with children. Both Nicole and her mother, Robbalee Nafziger, have previously denied those claims.

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

“I’m sorry for what happened to you but I would never tell another cast member how their situation is because I don’t know and I don’t know anyone’s story. Please make no mistake, my situation is not yours,” Nicole responded. “Being a cast member, you should know more than anyone to not believe rumors told by liars. I miss my daughter more than anyone can know and no one knows how much me and her call each other. I’ll be back to my daughter as soon as I can when the right moment comes. My daughter and my family know I’ll be home for her soon. I’ve never left my daughter behind because she knows I’m still with her no matter what. Everyone can judge me for being a bad mom and think what you want. But I know my life and how it is. And when the time is right I’ll show more of it. Thanks.”

Nicole has been staying in Morocco with Azan since the beginning of March. She originally intended to visit him in his native country during a short vacation while her mother watched May, but Nicole has been essentially “stuck” abroad after the country imposed a travel ban at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. While there are limited flights available for Americans to return to the states, Nicole revealed the tickets are “[2-3 times] the price” of a regular airfare in the comments of a June Instagram post. She insisted she’s trying to do everything she can in order to return home to her daughter safely.

While in Morocco, Nicole “FaceTimes with May almost every day,” Robbalee also revealed via Instagram in early July. “They watch TV together or she shows her the peppers that grow in the garden. Right now, Florida is not even a safe place to come home to. When it is safe to travel, she looks forward to coming home.”