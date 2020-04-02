Making the best of it. 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger is trying to look at the bright side by “enjoying” her time spent with Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni) in Morocco, a source exclusively tells In Touch. The Moroccan government began imposing international travel bans on March 15, due to the global impact of COVID-19.

“Nicole is essentially stuck there for now, but she doesn’t see it as a bad thing,” the insider reveals. “She might not even leave his side once the coronavirus passes since she’s very much in love with him.”

The mother of one, 26, has been staying inside with her longtime love and is appreciating “being able to laugh with him and share these moments.” Meanwhile, she’s also “staying in touch” with her family while away.

“But of course she’ll come back for May,” adds the source, sharing an update about her daughter. “[Nicole’s] family isn’t so thrilled that she’s stuck there or even went to go visit him in the first place, but they understand that she’s an adult and can make her own decisions,” the insider says. “She knows how her family feels about Azan but chooses to follow her feelings over theirs.”

On March 19, the TV personality confirmed she was still in Morocco after flying in from Florida. “[It] sucks everything is closed,” the star shared, admitting she and Azan have been passing the time with television and more fun indoor activities. “Not going home just yet,” Nicole noted. “But I’m fine. We’re good.”

After fans discovered she was staying with Azan for longer than expected, some expressed their fears to the star’s mother, Robbalee Nafziger. One person said they were worried Nicole was being used, to which her mom replied on Instagram, “I am always concerned that someone will try and take advantage of one of my children, but I have also said that [Azan] seems like a really nice person.”

“I would rather have her here, but she is in charge of her own life,” Robbalee added. “I can only guide her to a better one, the rest is up to her. I love her no matter what. Thank you for your concern! May is doing great!”

