Finally together! Nicole Nafziger has been teasing a possible Morocco trip for ages, and now it seems the 90 Day Fiancé alum and her fiancé, Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni), have actually reunited. On Wednesday, March 11, she and her boo cuddled up for a sweet selfie they could share with fans. On Thursday, March 12, she shared another and gave fans an additional idea of how they’re spending their time. Check out the gallery below to get the latest update on the couple.