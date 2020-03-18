Cherishing every moment! 90 Day Fiancé couple Nicole Nafziger and her beau, Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni), have been making the most out of their time spent together in Morocco. The TLC alum has been documenting her fun-filled vacation on Instagram, sharing sweet photos of them cuddling up while making new memories.

From their romantic dinner dates to checking out the beautiful sights, the dynamic duo made sure to have a blast while she was visiting. Nicole and Azan are clearly still going strong, despite having to be apart for months on end. “So happy to finally be with my love again,” Nicole, 26, captioned a beaming photo of them after their long-awaited reunion.

The TV personality has been looking forward to seeing her man in person, having teased details about her getaway in a post on social media. “Bed hair don’t care. Do you have any trips/vacation coming? Where are you going? I have a trip coming up and I’m so excited,” she wrote on February 20, dropping a hint she would soon be hopping on a flight.

Ahead of her travels, Nicole also posted a photo of a stack of dirham banknotes, which was exactly what she needed for her trip abroad. She even enjoyed some R&R before heading out. “Going to pamper myself today #selfcare,” she dished after visiting the salon.

Nicole and Azan have been romantically linked for over four years. They have stayed in touch by talking on the phone, texting as much as possible and video chatting when they have the time. She currently resides in Florida with her daughter, May.

Back in November 2019, the reality star shut down split speculation while giving an update about their relationship. Nicole said living in a different part of the world than her beau “isn’t easy,” but they are both dedicated to keeping the spark alive.

“We are happy and truly stronger than ever in our relationship,” the mother of one told In Touch exclusively. Nicole also said they are “happily engaged and waiting for the right moment to tie the knot.”

