No job, no problem! Nicole Nafziger may usually love her gig at Starbucks, but an insider close to the 90 Day Fiancé star exclusively tells In Touch she quit before flying out to visit Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni) in Morocco. “She left her job at Starbucks before she went away,” the source explains. “She’s not worried about working right now. She’s seeing this as a nice vacation for herself.”

The TLC alum may have gotten more vacation than she bargained for, however. With the coronavirus outbreak leading to travel restrictions across the globe, Nicole, 26, is pretty much stuck in Morocco for the foreseeable future. Luckily, mom Robbalee Nafziger is helping take care of her daughter, May. The 6-year-old has been staying with her grandmother and stepgrandfather, and they’re all making sure to check in with the Before the 90 Days star over FaceTime.

“May is being homeschooled by Nicole’s mom and stepdad right now,” a second insider told In Touch. “Of course, May’s missing her mom, and Nicole is missing her [daughter], as well. … She’s still staying in touch with her family and keeping in touch with May, FaceTiming with her almost daily.”

Despite that, the young mom is facing plenty of criticism from fans. Though some haters are constantly questioning her engagement and relationship as a whole with Azan, others are focusing on her decisions to leave the country and quit her job during a global pandemic. After Nicole revealed on March 3 that it was her “last week of work” before her trip, her followers took to the comments of her post to call her out.

“You don’t have a life. You are making [yourself] look like a fool and not a good role model for your daughter. Quitting another job — grow up kid,” one wrote. “Do you quit your jobs to take these ‘trips’? If so, that is NOT the way vacations work!!” A third asked, “Why are you going on vacation? Shouldn’t you still work?”

Though the blonde beauty often takes the opportunity to stand up for herself, she’s been quiet on social media over the last week. Thankfully, her mom has had her back. Though she doesn’t agree with all of her daughter’s decisions, Robbalee made sure the trolls know she’ll always be there for Nicole. “She is in charge of her own life and has to make her own decisions,” she told fans on Instagram. “I can only guide her to a better one. The rest is up to her. I love her no matter what.”