Are Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni) quarantining together? Fans have been worried about the mom of one ever since she hopped on a flight to Morocco amid the coronavirus outbreak, but now she’s finally sharing an update. After happily sharing photos from her romantic vacation with her fiancé all week, the former 90 Day Fiancé star took to Instagram on Thursday, March 19, to let her followers know she’s OK.

“[It] sucks everything is closed,” Nicole, 26, told her fans as she revealed she and Azan are spending their time inside watching TV. “I’m still in Morocco for everyone that wants to know. Not going home just yet. But I’m fine. We’re good.”

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

The TLC alum didn’t make it clear whether sticking around a little longer was part of her original plan, but her reassurance might help assuage fans’ fears. On her recent Instagram post, they flooded the comments with their concerns. “Are you worried about possibly not being able to return to your daughter?” one wanted to know. “Are you trying to get home ASAP?” another asked. “Are you stuck there?” a third asked.

Nicole’s followers likely have reason to worry. According to NBC News, United States citizens have been having a tricky time flying home from Morocco. The Moroccan government began imposing international travel bans on Sunday, March 15, and many are only able to secure flights from Agadir to the United Kingdom, where additional travel restrictions may make getting to America even harder.

Even if they’re happy to spend time together, the outbreak is clearly putting a damper on the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple’s trip. After sharing several romantic meals together, Nicole and Azan seem to be primarily spending their time indoors. The last selfie they shared outside was on Monday, March 16, and the blonde beauty admitted even then things were quickly shutting down. “This was the day before all the places started to close here,” the mom clarified in the comments.

Whatever happens, we’re sure Nicole will do what she can to make sure her daughter, May, is safe — no matter whether that’s riding out the virus in Morocco or finding a way home.