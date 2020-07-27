Heading back to America! 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger revealed she’ll be returning home to her daughter, May, and leaving her fiancé, Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni), behind in Morocco after an extended stay amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“So happy to have had this extra time with you, my love [red heart emoji] But soon I’ll get to see my little girl and I’m also very happy and excited for that [red heart emoji],” Nicole, 26, wrote in the caption of a selfie of the couple on Saturday, July 25.

The following day, she added in the caption of another selfie with Azan, “Making every minute count with you until my time to leave your side again. [It’s] me and you baby. Only we know our love story and all the hard things we’ve been through. We’ve come out stronger then we have ever been before and we’ll continue to grow together. May and you are my family and my future [red heart emoji].”

Nicole has been laying low on social media ever since she got stuck in Morocco during her vacation to visit Azan, 28, in March. Shortly after the Florida native arrived in her man’s home country, the global coronavirus pandemic hit a peak. The Moroccan government imposed a travel ban, halting flights in and out in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Her mother, Robbalee Nafziger, confirmed Nicole was “hunkered down” and self-quarantining with Azan in Morocco safely while she was caring for her daughter, 5-year-old May, back home in the states.

Since then, there have been several flights allowed to leave the country in order to help Americans stuck abroad to return home. When fans questioned why Nicole had not opted to leave on one of those flights in June, she explained revealed the tickets are “[2-3 times] the price” of regular airfare.

In the nearly four months that Nicole has been in Morocco, she’s been bombarded with comments from fans accusing her of being a “bad mom” and “abandoning” her daughter to be with Azan. But Robbalee defended Nicole earlier this month.

“There was no abandonment, May is getting to spend time with her grandparents while her mommy is away. There is a lot more to this story than a simple answer,” she wrote in response to a troll’s comment on Instagram. “Nicole FaceTimes with May almost every day. They watch TV together or she shows her the peppers that grow in the garden. Right now Florida is not even a safe place to come home to, when it is safe to travel she looks forward to coming home.”