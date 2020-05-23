Missing home? 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger posted a precious new photo of her daughter, May, back in Florida on May 22, while stuck in Morocco with her longtime love, Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni), amid the lockdown.

“May is a mood,” she captioned the photo of her little girl seemingly taken right after she woke up from a deep sleep. “When you’ve lost track of how long you’ve been in quarantine,” Nicole wrote on the portrait of her daughter rocking adorable bed hair.

Like most people, Nicole, 26, and Azan have been adjusting to their new normal. “This is my quarantine life until I get back to the states,” the mother of one wrote on May 19, revealing she’s been playing The Sims in her free time.

The TV personality arrived to her beau’s native country in March and the two couldn’t have been more excited to be in each other’s company after a long time apart.

When fans noticed she still hadn’t returned home by April, Nicole’s mom, Robbalee Nafziger, shared an update about her travel status. “She is good,” Robbalee wrote via Instagram. “Just hunkered down waiting for the ban to be lifted.”

Despite the circumstances, the Happily Ever After alum is “doing well,” but wishes she could see her loved ones sooner, a source told In Touch exclusively.

Fortunately, Nicole and Robbalee have set up an arrangement for the time being. The reality star has been keeping in contact with her family via FaceTime and Robbalee has taken over the 6-year-old’s homeschooling.

“Nicole doesn’t see [being in Morocco] as a bad thing,” the source said. “She might not even leave his side once the coronavirus passes since she’s very much in love with him … But, of course, she’ll come back for May.”

In November 2019, the TLC alum revealed she and her beau are still “happily engaged” and going “stronger than ever,” in an exclusive statement to In Touch. The couple does want to tie the knot one day, but it looks like they will be holding off a bit longer.

“Her family isn’t aware of there being any kind of wedding planning at the moment,” another source told In Touch. “If it’s happening, it would be a shock to them. Nicole would want her close family there and May for sure.”

Hopefully they are all reunited soon!

