Her little girl is well taken care of! Nicole Nafziger shared an update on daughter May with fans as she continues to quarantine in Morocco with fiancé Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni). Though her followers have been worrying about the 6-year-old, the 90 Day Fiancé alum assured them May is doing just fine as she shared a photo of her daughter rocking what looks like a set of Minnie Mouse pajamas with her name embroidered on them.

“When your aunt spoils you with all things Disney,” Nicole, 26, captioned the post, which she shared on Saturday, June 13. Though the young mom has been “essentially stuck” abroad since she flew to visit Azan in mid-March, she’s shared a couple of photos of her daughter over the last few months. Mom Robbalee Nafziger also got in on the action when she posted a picture of May and Nicole’s sister, Ashley Nafziger.

But while the mother-daughter duo are an ocean apart, Nicole is “staying in touch” with May by FaceTiming her family “almost daily.” In early April, an insider exclusively told In Touch the 6-year-old is “being homeschooled by Nicole’s mom and step-dad right now.” Though the Nafziger girls miss each other, the mom doesn’t have to worry too much.

Robbalee also reassured fans about her granddaughter’s well-being in late March after she took to Instagram to defend Nicole and Azan’s relationship. Though Nicole faced some serious criticism for leaving her daughter behind — especially when what fans assumed would be a short visit became a multiple months-long stay — her mom reminded 90 Day Fiancé viewers that the blonde beauty has to let her relationship play out on her own.

“I am always concerned that someone will try and take advantage of one of my children, but I have also said that he seems like a really nice person,” Robbalee wrote after some of her daughter’s followers expressed their concerns. “The world is full of loafers, all over the world, the only difference is he is a none [sic] working boyfriend in another country. We have them here too. I would rather have her here, but she is in charge of her own life and has to make her own decisions. I can only guide her to a better one. The rest is up to her. I love her no matter what. Thank you for your concern!”

We’re glad to see Nicole’s family has her back — and that they’ve stepped up to the plate to be there for May when she can’t be.