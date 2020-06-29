Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

She may not be able to be home with her daughter right now, but 90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger wants fans to know she’s not a “bad mom.” Ever since she flew to Morocco to visit fiancé Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni) amid the coronavirus pandemic, she’s faced a lot of criticism about leaving daughter May behind. Now, she’s clapping back after a commenter accused her of choosing to stay abroad of her own volition.

“For all those saying she can’t come home, she can,” an internet troll commented on one of her photos. “If you’re American and need to get home, there are limited flights out and the American [government] is paying for the flight.” Nicole, 26, didn’t agree — and she had a lot to say on the subject.

Courtesy Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

“Haha, they’re paying for it? I’d like to know where they said that because every time I’ve looked into it, it’s [2-3 times] the price of a normal flight that the passenger has to pay,” she wrote on Friday, June 26. “Y’all think you’ve got it all figured out because of whatever you [hear], but [were] you one of the people who had to actually email the government to see? Nope. Stop judging my [life] and decisions. Just an idea. I know you won’t listen because it’s easier to pin me as a bad mom and gossip about the drama. Soon enough, y’all can take a [peek] into my real life. Maybe.”

The subject came up after the Happily Ever After? alum took to Instagram to pay tribute to her own mom, Robbalee Nafziger, for helping take care of May. Nicole shared a sweet photo of them together and admitted she’s “missing her mom so much.” She also called Robbalee the “best mom and grandma out there.”

An insider close to the former TLC star told In Touch in April the family was FaceTiming “almost daily” so that Nicole could stay in contact with both her mom and daughter. Though her relatives weren’t “thrilled” with her decision to travel abroad in the first place, they were ready to do what they could to make sure May was safe and taken care of.

“They understand that [Nicole is] an adult and can make her own decisions,” a source told In Touch. “She knows how her family feels about Azan but chooses to follow her feelings over theirs.” While it isn’t ideal that “Nicole is essentially stuck there,” they said she was “enjoying” all the quality time she and Azan were able to share. Unfortunately, three months was probably a little more QT than anyone involved was counting on.