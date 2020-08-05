90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger is doing whatever she can to get back home to her daughter, May, in America, but she appears to be having a tough time leaving Morocco due to the travel ban enacted amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The reality star is worried her flight will be “canceled” due to the circumstances. On Monday, August 3, the season 4 alum asked for suggestions on how to return to the United States in a Facebook group titled “U.S. Citizens trapped in Morocco.”

90DF blogger John Yates was the first to spot Nicole posting on the public page following her extended trip to visit fiancé Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni) in North Africa.

Facebook

“Has anyone traveled from a different city to Casablanca for their flight since they closed Casablanca from traveling in or out? What did you have to get to travel to Casablanca? Something from the police or from American embassy? Thanks,” the former TLC star, 26, wrote.

Other members in the group advised Nicole to get approval from local authorities because of the restrictions currently in place.

As of July 26, “only those with an urgent medical need or those required to travel for work and holding both a letter from their employer, as well as an exceptional certificate of movement from local authorities, are exempt [to fly],” according to the foreign travel advice shared on GOV. UK.

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

The TV personality said she was going to find out if she needs a paper from the “police or from the American embassy to travel to Casa” so she could go home from there. Nicole followed up with another post inquiring about whether or not flights traveling between August 3 and August 5 had been postponed.

“I just saw on the app that flights for the 3rd and 4th said canceled as the status so I was worried,” the mom of one replied to another commenter.

Fortunately, Nicole appears to be getting one step closer to returning home. The reality star has been in her longtime love’s country since March, and she is very much looking forward to reuniting with her daughter.

“So happy to have had this extra time with you, my love [red heart emoji],” Nicole captioned a snap with Azan on July 25. “But soon I’ll get to see my little girl and I’m also very happy and excited for that.”