She may be stuck abroad, but Nicole Nafziger isn’t letting that stop her from speaking with her family. An insider close to the 90 Day Fiancé alum exclusively tells In Touch she’s “staying in touch” with her parents and daughter May while visiting her fiancé, Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni), in Morocco. Though the country’s travel restrictions have kept her from leaving, she’s “FaceTiming” with her family “almost daily.”

“Nicole’s doing quite well, she’s fine,” the source says. Her 6-year-old is doing OK, too, though the stars didn’t plan on being apart for this long. “May is being homeschooled by Nicole’s mom and step-dad right now,” the insider continues. “Of course, May’s missing her mom, and Nicole is missing her [daughter], as well.”

Despite the current pandemic, Nicole, 26, is making the most of the tricky situation. In mid-March, she revealed that she and her fiancé were still cuddled up and watching TV during their romantic vacation. “[It] sucks everything is closed … But I’m fine. We’re good,” she posted on her Instagram Story. “I’m still in Morocco for everyone that wants to know. Not going home just yet.” A few days later, on March 23, she shared a sweet selfie with her man and wrote that she “never wants to leave [his] side.”

The young mom has faced criticism from fans over her decision to travel to a foreign country with everything going on, however. Even before the coronavirus outbreak escalated, haters were slamming her for taking a trip to see Azan at all. Though the blonde beauty has called the trolls out, her mom stepped up to defend her in late March.

After Robbalee Nafziger saw fans suggesting that the Morocco native was taking advantage of his fiancée, she had both of their backs. “I am always concerned that someone will try and take advantage of one of my children, but I have also said that he seems like a really nice person,” she told fans. “I would rather have her here, but she is in charge of her own life and has to make her own decisions. “I can only guide her to a better one, the rest is up to her. I love her no matter what. Thank you for your concern! May is doing great!”

It’s clear the grandma has serious love for both her daughter and her granddaughter. While Nicole is Morocco, it seems like May is in good hands.