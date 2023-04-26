A resolution. 90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins’ daughter Olivia Hopkins was found guilty of violating her probation, In Touch can confirm.

During her Wednesday, April 26, court hearing, Olivia was sentenced to 45 days in jail, according to documents obtained by In Touch. Following her time behind bars, upon release, she will be required to increased drug testing and eight hours of community service per week.

In Touch previously confirmed the TLC personality was arrested and booked on April 4 for violating the terms of her October 2020 arrest. According to legal documents viewed by In Touch at the time, Olivia failed to enter a family violence treatment program, failed to take two drug tests in March and failed the drug test she did take. At the time of her arrest, she also tested positive for fentanyl by consumption.

Olivia was sentenced to probation following a domestic violence incident that happened between her and her mom in October 2020. In Touch previously confirmed that Olivia was charged with misdemeanor simple battery after she and Molly had a dispute that turned physical at Molly’s home in Woodstock, Georgia.

“[Olivia] allegedly struck the victim [Molly] multiple times in the head leaving a clearly visible red mark and kicked the victim in the leg,” the affidavit for the arrest read. “A third party witnessed the entire altercation.”

Following the altercation, Olivia was penalized with 40 hours of community service, a $500 fine, family violence and anger management classes, no drugs or alcohol and no violent contact with Molly.

Her jail time sentence comes nearly one month after In Touch exclusively confirmed that the aggravated assault and battery case involving her and her mom’s now ex-boyfriend, Kelly Brown, is still open.

“The case is still technically labeled active because it has not been approved by a supervisor yet,” Cobb County Police Department’s Detective Lincoln exclusively told In Touch in a statement on March 23. “Once it is approved it will be labeled inactive.”

In Touch previously broke the news of the 90 Day: The Single Life couple’s split after nearly two years of dating on February 4. Prior to Molly and Kelly’s split, In Touch exclusively learned that Olivia and Kelly were allegedly involved in a physical altercation at Molly’s place of business, LiviRae Lingerie, according to an obtained police report filed on February 2.

Olivia claimed she was working behind the counter with her mother and another employee when Kelly walked into the store.

“Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend. Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other. Kelly stated that he would come at her,” the reporting officer detailed. “Olivia said to come at her then. At which point, Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall.”

“Olivia stated that she waited a long time to report the incident because she did not want to stress her mouth during that time and because Kelly is a former NYPD detective,” the report continued.

In the report, Olivia recounted that she was unable to obtain security footage as Molly’s former best friend and business partner, Cynthia Decker, was the only one with “access to the footage.”

Six days later, Cynthia spoke out in an exclusive statement to In Touch and insisted she had nothing to do with the situation.

“I am deeply mortified and want my name to be removed from the report. I will be telling investigators all of this as I do not want to be listed anywhere on this!” the 90 Day: Pillow Talk alum on February 8. “I have tried to remain quiet and let this play out but now they are involving me, and I am not going to sit back as my name gets misconstrued.”

Kelly later broke his silence on February 15, calling the altercation an “an unfortunate verbal incident.”

“We all as a family expected to remain private,” Kelly said in an exclusive statement to In Touch on February 15. “It is disappointing that Olivia chooses to make the incident public three months later. Although the timing is interesting, I wish Molly and her daughters all the best and I’m grateful that I’m moving on with my life.”