A long history. 90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker, were not just best friends — they were also business partners.

TLC fans were shocked to find out that not only did the 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk alums end their friendship of nearly two decades but are also involved in a tense legal battle.

Molly and Cynthia’s relationship started prior to their time on the TLC franchise as they started their business, LiviRae Lingerie, in 2006 to “help all women.”

“My business partner Cynthia, we have been tight since the day one of opening LiviRae,” the Georgia native explained on her season 1 debut on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life in August 2021. “When you own a business, it really owns you.”

During an interview with Shoutout Atlanta in February 2022, Cynthia explained that LiviRae was “never given a loan” and she and Molly started the endeavor with their personal credit “after being denied loans from several banks.”

Four years after starting their business, Molly and Cynthia appeared on the 2010 Lifetime series Double Divas for two seasons. In 2016, Molly met her now ex-husband Luis Mendez. Cynthia was a fan of 90 Day Fiancé and suggested that Molly sign up to be on the show. Cynthia appeared on 90 Day Fiancé season 5 as part of Molly and Luis’ storyline. Fans grew to love their friendship so much that even after Molly and Luis’ split played out on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which aired in May 2018, the duo was brought back to the franchise in 2019 to join the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

However, after Molly began appearing on the spinoff with her then-boyfriend, Kelly Brown — instead of Cynthia — to rehash season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in August 2022, fans began speculating about a possible fallout between the Double Divas alums.

Before Thanksgiving 2022, Cynthia revealed she and Molly were “no longer friends” when asked by a fan why she stopped appearing onscreen.

“I will not be back on Pillow Talk. I wish I had a different answer for you,” she added.

The reason behind Molly and Cynthia’s fallout was revealed on February 9, 2023, after a source exclusively told In Touch that “[Cynthia] resented Molly for being the star of the show.”

“Molly is the one who did most of the work and Cynthia did nothing. She’s upset that she won’t be making that ​Pillow Talk money any longer,” the insider explained. “Cynthia was just a sidekick.”

Keep reading to see a complete timeline of the drama between Cynthia and Molly.