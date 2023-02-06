90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins’ daughter Olivia Hopkins and ex-boyfriend Kelly Brown were allegedly involved in a physical altercation before Molly and Kelly’s November 2022 split, according to a police report obtained by In Touch that was filed on Thursday, February 2.

The incident between Kelly, 43, and Olivia, 22, allegedly ​took place in Molly’s place of business, LiviRae Lingerie, on November 21, 2022, according to the report taken by Cobb County Police Department.

“When I arrived on scene, I met with Olivia Hopkins. Olivia stated that on 11/21/2022, she was in the store with her mother, Molly Hopkins, and a Kimberly Tanner. Olivia was working behind the counter when Molly’s boyfriend, Kelly Brown, walked into the store,” Officer D.M. Kolb detailed in their police report. “Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend. Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other. Kelly stated that he would come at her.”

“Olivia said to come at her then. At which point, Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall,” Officer Kolb continued. “Kelly then threw Olivia to the ground. Olivia stated that she could not breathe when Kelly grabbed her by the neck.”

The report continued, “Olivia stated that she waited a long time to report the incident because she did not want to stress her mouth during that time and because Kelly is a former NYPD detective.”

Olivia, who told the officer she and Kelly never lived in the same household, stated that both her mom and Tanner witnessed the event but was unable to supply security footage as she didn’t have “access” to the footage at the time.

“Olivia had marks on her neck after the incident and said that Molly should have pictures of them on her phone,” the report concluded. “I attempted to call both the witnesses but neither of them answered.”

Fans have speculated the 90 Day: The Single Life couple split following Molly’s November 2022 falling out with former best friend Cynthia Decker. Around the same time, Kelly unfollowed Molly, 47, and shared several cryptic messages about “toxic relationships.”

The former New York City Police officer further sparked breakup rumors on Thursday, February 2, after sharing a November 14, 2022, email from Molly’s daughter on social media.

“This is what I had to deal with when I moved to Georgia,” he captioned a screenshot via his Instagram Stories. “But they will paint an innocent picture.”

In the email, Olivia defended herself from being a “spoiled person,” saying she’ll be “more successful” than Kelly would ever be and ended it by using a racial slur.

One day later, a rep for Molly confirmed their November 2022 split, hinting it was “due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior.”

“Many of these concerns were becoming more visible and frequent privately and during public appearances,” Molly’s manager, Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, exclusively told In Touch on Saturday, February 4. “These concerns began shortly after Kelly’s retirement and his relocation to Georgia to be near Molly.”

Courtesy of Molly Hopkins/Instagram

Also touching on Olivia’s heated email, she added that she spoke to Molly and Olivia “several times” and believes Kelly’s intention behind the screenshot was to “cause those involved distress, humiliation, and embarrassment.”

“The post contained annotations meant to lead people to form a negative perception of Olivia without all the facts being presented. Olivia’s efforts relating to the context within the exchange are that of an impressionable, passionate young woman who used her words and stood up for herself and her African American heritage,” she said. “As a mixed-race individual, Olivia is appalled that this one-time public servant, trusted by many, appears to be trying to ‘frame’ himself as a ‘victim.’ There are two sides to every story, and in this matter, conversation.”

Kelly has denied the altercation with Olivia in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“I never punched her or threatened her with any weapon. I really want to be left alone,” Kelly said. “I don’t bother them or even go in their town. I don’t want anything to do with them. It’s over, I haven’t been near them since November.”

Molly and the New York native documented the beginning of their relationship on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which premiered in February 2020. This marked the business owner’s first public relationship since her May 2017 divorce from Dominican Republic native Luis Mendez.