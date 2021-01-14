90 Day Fiancé alum Molly Hopkins’ daughter Olivia Hopkins was arrested after a domestic violence incident in October 2020, In Touch can confirm.

Olivia, 21, was charged with misdemeanor simple battery after the mother-daughter duo had a dispute on October 13. The alleged altercation took place around 11:17 p.m. at Molly’s home in Woodstock, Georgia, according to legal documents obtained by In Touch on Wednesday, January 13.

“[Olivia] allegedly struck the victim [Molly] multiple times in the head leaving a clearly visible red mark and kicked the victim in the leg. A third party witnessed the entire altercation,” reads the affidavit for arrest.

Olivia was granted bond for $1,500 and she must now follow several conditions after signing an agreement post-arrest on October 15. One of the stipulations includes staying away and not communicating with her mother. After being forced to vacate Molly’s house within 48 hours of her release from jail, Olivia has also been prohibited from being at “any bar or establishment serving liquor, beer, or wine; and any place of disrepute.” In addition to all of that listed above, she also can’t possess any weapons or possess any liquor or drugs without a prescription.

On November 12, Olivia’s attorney filed a motion to modify the bond condition to allow Olivia to return back to Molly’s house, but all other conditions will remain in place as of now. It appears Olivia’s arraignment is set for January 21, 2021.

Molly, 45, made her reality TV debut in season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, along with her now-ex-husband, Luis Mendez, whom she finalized her divorce from in May 2018.

Fans got to see the drama that resulted from their issues as a couple, as well as Olivia‘s disapproval over her mother‘s then-beau. Olivia was understandably skeptical when Molly decided to marry Luis only two months after she met him while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. Things became more intense when the trio returned in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, because Molly allowed Luis to move back in after a brief separation, however, that ended up being short-lived.

After parting ways from Luis, Molly focused on her weight loss journey and health, shedding 40 pounds in the following months. In October 2018, In Touch confirmed Luis went on to remarry five months after they finalized their divorce.