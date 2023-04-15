Holding nothing back. 90 Day Fiancé star Olivia Hopkins called her mother, Molly Hopkins, “violent” in a resurfaced video following her October 2020 arrest for a domestic violence incident between them.

In a resurfaced Instagram Live video, reposted by blogger Merrypants, Olivia, 22, “accepted responsibility” for her actions but also accused her mom, 47, of being threatening toward her, her former business partner Cynthia Decker and her previous romantic partners.

“The thing about my mom, she was violent with Luis. She’s been violent with Cynthia, she was violent with multiple ex-boyfriends that I can remember,” Olivia said in the resurfaced clip. “If you say something she doesn’t like to hear … she’ll literally punch you in the face.”

She went on to say she “didn’t have a choice” when it came to her appearances on the TLC franchise and claimed producers edited her to “look a certain type of way.”

“Just because she’s funny on TV? That is not who she is,” Olivia said in the video clip. “I was 12 years old when my mom did her first show, I didn’t have a choice. Whenever she did 90 Day Fiancé, I told her I didn’t want to be a part of it because it’s embarrassing, and she threatened me with a car and paying my bills.”

Olivia’s comments about the TLC personality followed news that the Georgia native was arrested and booked on April 4 for violating the terms of her October 2020 arrest. According to legal documents viewed by In Touch, Olivia failed to enter a family violence treatment program, failed to take two drug tests in March and failed the drug test she did take. At the time of her arrest, she also tested positive for fentanyl by consumption.

Olivia was sentenced to probation following the domestic violence incident that happened between her and the LiviRae owner in October 2020. In Touch previously confirmed Olivia was charged with misdemeanor simple battery after she and the 90 Day Fiancé alum had a dispute on October 13, 2020, at Molly’s home in Woodstock, Georgia.

“[Olivia] allegedly struck the victim [Molly] multiple times in the head leaving a clearly visible red mark and kicked the victim in the leg,” the affidavit for the arrest read. “A third party witnessed the entire altercation.”

Following the altercation, Olivia was penalized with 40 hours of community service, a $500 fine, family violence and anger management classes, no drugs or alcohol and no violent contact with Molly.

Two years after the incident with her mother, In Touch exclusively learned that Olivia and Molly’s ex-boyfriend Kelly Brown were involved in an alleged physical altercation at Molly’s place of business ​​on November 21, 2022.

Courtesy of Discovery+; Courtesy of Kelly Brown/Instagram; Courtesy of Olivia Hopkins/Instagram

According to the Cobb County Police Department’s report filed on February 2, Olivia was working behind the counter with her mother and another employee when Kelly walked into the store.

“Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend. Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other. Kelly stated that he would come at her,” the reporting officer detailed. “Olivia said to come at her then. At which point, Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall.”

In Touch exclusively broke the news of Molly and Kelly’s split after nearly two years of dating on February 4.

Days later, the New York native broke his silence on February 15, calling the altercation between him and Olivia “an unfortunate verbal incident.”

“We all as a family expected to remain private,” Kelly said in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “It is disappointing that Olivia chooses to make the incident public three months later. Although the timing is interesting, I wish Molly and her daughters all the best and I’m grateful that I’m moving on with my life.”

In Touch exclusively confirmed that the aggravated assault and battery case involving Olivia and her mom’s ex-boyfriend is still open.

“The case is still technically labeled active because it has not been approved by a supervisor yet,” Cobb County Police Department’s Detective Lincoln exclusively told In Touch in a statement on March 23. “Once it is approved it will be labeled inactive.”

Molly made her reality TV debut on the 2013 Lifetime show Double Divas. She returned to screens for season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her now ex-husband, Luis Mendez, whom she divorced in May 2017. Following her divorce from Luis, she introduced her new love interest on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life after meeting Kelly in 2020.