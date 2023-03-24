The aggravated assault and battery case involving 90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins’ daughter Olivia Hopkins and ex-boyfriend Kelly Brown, is still active, In Touch can exclusively confirm, despite reports claiming that the case had been closed.

“The case is still technically labeled active because it has not been approved by a supervisor yet,” Cobb County Police Department’s Detective Lincoln exclusively told In Touch in a statement on Thursday, March 23. “Once it is approved it will be labeled inactive.”

In Touch previously broke the news of Molly and Kelly’s breakup after nearly two years of dating on February 4. Prior to the split, In Touch exclusively learned that Olivia, 22, and Kelly, 43, were allegedly involved in a physical altercation, according to an obtained police report filed on February 2. The incident between Olivia and the former New York City Police Department officer allegedly took place at Molly and former best friend Cynthia Decker’s business, LiviRae Lingerie, according to the report taken by the Cobb County Police Department.

According to the Cobb County Police Department’s report, Olivia was working behind the counter with her mother and another employee when Kelly walked into the store.

“Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend. Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other. Kelly stated that he would come at her,” the reporting officer detailed. “Olivia said to come at her then. At which point, Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall.”

“Olivia stated that she waited a long time to report the incident because she did not want to stress her mouth during that time and because Kelly is a former NYPD detective,” the report continued.

In the report, Olivia told the officer that she was unable to obtain security footage of the altercation as Cynthia was the only one with “access to the footage.”

Six days later, Cynthia insisted she had nothing to do with the altercation while issuing an exclusive statement to In Touch. “I am deeply mortified and want my name to be removed from the report. I will be telling investigators all of this as I do not want to be listed anywhere on this!” the former TLC personality said on February 8. “I have tried to remain quiet and let this play out but now they are involving me, and I am not going to sit back as my name gets misconstrued.”

Kelly later broke his silence on February 15, calling the altercation “an unfortunate verbal incident.”

“We all as a family expected to remain private,” Kelly said in an exclusive statement to In Touch on February 15. “It is disappointing that Olivia chooses to make the incident public three months later. Although the timing is interesting, I wish Molly and her daughters all the best and I’m grateful that I’m moving on with my life.”

Molly and Kelly met online in 2020 and documented the beginning of their relationship on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which debuted in August 2021. This marked Molly’s first public relationship since her May 2017 divorce from ex-husband and former 90 Day Fiancé costar Luis Mendez.

