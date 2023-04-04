90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk alum Cynthia Decker’s new Ball Ground, Georgia, home is listed for sale and the property’s price has been reduced amid her ongoing lawsuit with former best friend and business partner, Molly Hopkins, In Touch can confirm.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom dwelling was initially listed on March 17 at a price of $1,200,000 and was reduced 13 days later to a decreased sum of $999,999, according to a listing viewed by In Touch.

“Price reduced!” the former TLC personality, 51, wrote over photos of the white cottage-style home via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 4. “If you are interested in a custom dream home please inquire.”

Cynthia purchased the home in October 2021 for the price of $89,000 and completely renovated the space since moving in. The home, which sits on a massive 4.79-acre lot of land, features vaulted, high ceilings, a large family room, walk-in closets and a full patio. Apart from being a new construction, the home sits on a private driveway, isolated from its neighbors and surrounded by trees.

The home’s price reduction comes after In Touch exclusively confirmed that Molly, 47, accused her former 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk partner of “stealing money” amid the settlement of their lawsuit regarding Cynthia’s competing business.

During a March 7 court hearing, Cynthia allegedly agreed to sell Molly her share of their LiviRae Lingerie business for $600,000, paid in weekly installments of $2,750. Subsequently, Cynthia would be removed from their business accounts, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

The same day, Cynthia allegedly paid off her personal credit card statement with company money, adding the business account as a payor and paying off the entire balance. ​​The emergency motion documents alleged that Cynthia transferred $10,000 to her personal bank account and withdrew $20,000 in cash. As a result of Cynthia allegedly refusing to return the funds, Molly requested an interlocutory injunction, which preserved the subject matter of the litigation until the trial is over.

Cynthia has since denied Molly’s allegations, affirming that she is still a “50/50 owner of that business.”

“I did not steal $30,000 dollars,” Cynthia exclusively told In Touch on March 16. “The only agreement we have has not gone through. But I did not steal $30,000 dollars.”

Molly responded to Cynthia’s claims in an exclusive statement to In Touch, condemning her for having to “resort to lies and defamation.”

“I am focused on continuing the growth of my business and being a role model to the next generation of Livirae Lingerie. My primary focus has and always will be my daughters and their well-being,” the 90 Day: The Single Life alum, who is represented by Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, said in a statement. “It is extremely unfortunate that grown adults would behave like this.”

In Touch exclusively confirmed on February 10 that Molly was suing Cynthia, asking for a declaration that Cynthia’s new business venture cannot compete with the store that the two founded together in 2006. Molly additionally sued on grounds that Cynthia was in violation of their operating agreement, according to the lawsuit filed in Cherokee County, Georgia, on January 20, 2023, that was obtained by In Touch. At the time, the mom of three also requested a temporary restraining order, damages, attorney fees and any further relief the court deemed proper in the lawsuit.

News of their lawsuit came one day after In Touch exclusively revealed the former costars ended their 20-year friendship over a disagreement about Pillow Talk, as well as issues regarding their joint business.

”Molly is the one who did most of the work and Cynthia did nothing. She’s upset that she won’t be making that ​Pillow Talk money any longer,” a source exclusively told In Touch on February 9. “[Cynthia] resented Molly for being the star of the show and Cynthia was just a sidekick.”

Molly and Cynthia made their TV debut on the 2010 Lifetime series Double Divas; however, it wasn’t until Molly’s failed relationship with Luis Mendez on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé that Molly gained a bigger following.

Cynthia often appeared as a part of Molly and Luis’ storyline and fans grew to love the friendship so much that the pair were brought back to the franchise in 2019 to join the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

However, after 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 premiered in August 2022 and Molly instead appeared with then-boyfriend Kelly Brown, fans began speculating about a possible fallout between Cynthia and Molly.

It wasn’t until November 2022 that Cynthia confirmed that she was “no longer friends” with Molly when asked by a fan on social media why she stopped appearing on screen. “I will not be back on Pillow Talk. I wish I had a different answer for you,” she added.