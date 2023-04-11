90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins’ daughter, Olivia Hopkins, was arrested for violating her probation originally stemming from an October 2020 domestic altercation between the mother-daughter duo, In Touch can confirm.

According to legal records viewed by In Touch, Olivia, 22, was arrested and booked on April 4 after violating the terms of her probation. The documents stated that Olivia failed to enter a family violence treatment program, failed to take two drug tests in March and failed the drug test she did take. At the time of her arrest, she also tested positive for fentanyl by consumption. Olivia appeared in court on April 5, and a warrant was issued two days later. She is currently in police custody.

The TLC personality was sentenced to probation following a domestic violence incident that happened between her and her mother, 47, in October 2020. In Touch previously confirmed Olivia was charged with misdemeanor simple battery after she and the 90 Day Fiancé alum had a dispute on October 13, 2020, at Molly’s home in Woodstock, Georgia.

“[Olivia] allegedly struck the victim [Molly] multiple times in the head leaving a clearly visible red mark and kicked the victim in the leg,” the affidavit for the arrest read. “A third party witnessed the entire altercation.”

Following the altercation, Olivia was penalized with 40 hours of community service, a $500 fine, family violence and anger management classes, no drugs or alcohol and no violent contact with Molly.

Olivia’s arrest comes 3 weeks after In Touch exclusively confirmed that the aggravated assault and battery case involving her and her mom’s ex-boyfriend, Kelly Brown, is still open.

“The case is still technically labeled active because it has not been approved by a supervisor yet,” Cobb County Police Department’s Detective Lincoln exclusively told In Touch in a statement on March 23. “Once it is approved it will be labeled inactive.”

In Touch previously broke the news of Molly and Kelly’s breakup after nearly two years of dating on February 4. Prior to their split, In Touch exclusively learned that Olivia and the former New York City Police officer were allegedly involved in a physical altercation at Molly’s place of business, LiviRae Lingerie, according to a police report filed on February 2.

According to the Cobb County Police Department’s report, Olivia was working behind the counter with her mother and another employee when Kelly walked into the store.

“Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend. Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other. Kelly stated that he would come at her,” the reporting officer detailed. “Olivia said to come at her then. At which point, Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall.”

Days later, Kelly broke his silence on February 15, calling the altercation “an unfortunate verbal incident.”

“We all as a family expected to remain private,” Kelly said in an exclusive statement to In Touch on February 15. “It is disappointing that Olivia chooses to make the incident public three months later. Although the timing is interesting, I wish Molly and her daughters all the best and I’m grateful that I’m moving on with my life.”

Molly made her reality TV debut in season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, alongside her now ex-husband, Luis Mendez, whom she divorced in May 2017. While viewers watched the drama that resulted from the couple, Olivia was vocally skeptical of the relationship when her mother decided to marry him only two months after she met him while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Following Molly’s divorce from the Dominican Republic native, the business owner introduced her new love interest on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life after meeting Kelly in 2020. This marked Molly’s first public relationship since her May 2017 divorce from her ex-husband.