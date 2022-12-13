It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins formerly appeared alongside B.F.F. Cynthia Decker, giving their laughable commentary on 90 Day: Pillow Talk, but it seems the business partners are no longer friends! Keep reading to find out everything we know about Molly and Cynthia’s friendship.

When Did Molly and Cynthia Begin Their Friendship?

Molly and Cynthia’s relationship dates prior to their time on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise as the pair started their business, LiviRae Lingerie, in 2006 to “help all women.”

“It is named after my daughter Rainey and Molly’s daughter Olivia. We saw a need for all sizes and body types to be helped,” Cynthia told Shoutout Atlanta in February 2022. “LiviRae was never given a loan so Molly Hopkins and I started this business on my personal credit, after being denied loans from several banks.”

Four years later after their founding, Molly and Cynthia appeared on the 2010 Lifetime series’ Double Divas. After Molly’s failed relationship with Luis Mendes on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, Molly gained a bigger following and the business partners would frequently entertain TLC viewers with their chemistry on the spinoff 90 Day: Pillow Talk. However, fans noticed an issue when Molly appeared on-screen with her boyfriend Kelly Brown instead of her usual best friend by her side.

Why Isn’t Cynthia on ’90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk’ With Molly?

Cynthia confirmed she wasn’t on good terms with Molly after fans flooded the comment section of a November 2022 post, asking why she was no longer on the spinoff.

“Molly and I are no longer friends,” the business owner replied. “I will not be back on Pillow Talk. I wish I had a different answer for you.”

Are ’90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk’ Stars Molly and Cynthia Still Friends?

While Cynthia still lists herself as a co-owner and co-founder of Livi Rae Lingerie on her Instagram, the business seemingly addressed the rumors regarding Cynthia and Molly’s friendship due to a “recent circulation of misinformation.”

Courtesy of Molly Hopkins/Instagram

“Livi Rae Lingerie is undergoing several structural changes, as do many businesses,” the statement read from the company’s official Instagram page. “Please note regardless of internal changes, we are still very much in business and our doors are open and we are operating as normal.”

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and one of my biggest blessings running Livi Rae Lingerie for ongoing 15+ years now and this journey is NOT coming to an end as there are still so many we wish to serve. Will love always, Molly Hopkins,” the message signed off.