Hard worker! 90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins is a boss and has owned her own company, LiviRae Lingerie, long before making her reality TV debut. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes ​money and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Molly Hopkins’ Net Worth?

Molly has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, according to several outlets.

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Molly Hopkins Make Money?

The TLC personality likely makes most of her money as the co-owner of LiviRae Lingerie alongside Cynthia Decker.

The store, which is located in Kennesaw, Georgia, first opened in 2006. “The idea, inspiration and original concepts for a custom fit lingerie and bra boutique arose, as they often do, with a need to help women feel confident and sexy, not just in Georgia, but around the world,” the company’s website explained about the inspiration for the store.

After noting that the store’s name was inspired by Cynthia’s daughter Rainey and Molly’s daughter Olivia, it was revealed that Molly is in charge of the business aspects and Cynthia is the seamstress that makes the custom-made lingerie.

How Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Molly Hopkins Make a Living?

Another source of income for Molly comes from appearing on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. After making her debut on season 5 of the flagship show in 2017 alongside her now ex-husband, Luis Mendez, she went on to appear on the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

Molly’s exact salary for appearing on the shows hasn’t been confirmed, though RadarOnline previously reported that TLC pays their American cast members between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode.

Despite being best known for the 90 Day Fiancé, Molly actually made her reality TV debut on Lifetime’s Double Divas in 2013 alongside Cynthia. The show, which followed the day-to-day operations at LiviRae Lingerie, ran for two seasons from January 2013 until September 2013.

Additionally, the reality star makes extra cash by filming videos for fans on Cameo. According to her profile, she charges $50 for personalized videos, $150 for live video calls and $2 for quick messages.

While Molly often promotes LiviRae Lingerie on her personal Instagram account, she also makes a profit by working with other brands to discuss their products with her 532K followers. She regularly works with the weight loss company Plexus, as well as PherDal and Dolce Aesthetics.