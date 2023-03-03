Inside ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown’s Split

Severing ties. 90 Day Fiancé stars Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown had a strong relationship after meeting during season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life. However, following an alleged altercation between Kelly and Molly’s daughter Olivia, the couple called it quits in November 2022, In Touch confirmed at the time.

Molly’s relationship with Kelly was not her first stint on the TLC series as she first appeared in June 2017 when she married Dominican Republic native Luis Mendez. Following their divorce, she introduced viewers to her boyfriend, Kelly, in February 2021 before going Instagram official that May.

According to Molly, the former New York police officer reached out to the reality star via social media, and the two immediately hit it off. They traveled back and forth between NYC and her hometown of Woodstock, Georgia.

Fans watched as Kelly gained the approval of Molly’s daughters, Olivia and Kensley. However, the couple hit a major bump in their relationship as he opened up about wanting children of his own. While Kelly is unable to have any more biological children due to a past hysterectomy, the couple had conversations regarding adoption.

“It’s disheartening, that I would not be able to have children with Kelly,” Molly said during a June 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries. “But, he let me know that he was gonna be okay with the fact that he never biologically had kids.”

Despite working through some of their issues, split rumors began swirling after fans noticed Kelly had unfollowed the LiviRae Lingerie owner on Instagram before spending the 2022 holidays away from his girlfriend.

“In relationships, there is a difference between settling and prioritizing when it comes to wants and needs,” Molly shared via Instagram amid split speculation. “Settling means accepting 20% when 80% is available.”

In February 2023, a rep for the business owner confirmed to In Touch in a statement that the couple had split in November 2022.

“Close to Thanksgiving 2022, Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior,” Molly’s manager, Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, exclusively told In Touch. “Many of these concerns were becoming more visible and frequent privately and during public appearances. These concerns began shortly after Kelly’s retirement and his relocation to Georgia to be near Molly.”

Keep scrolling for the latest updates surrounding Molly and Kelly’s dramatic split.