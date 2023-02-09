Her side of the story. 90 Day Fiancé star Cynthia Decker, Molly Hopkins‘ former best friend and business partner, is breaking her silence on ​Molly’s daughter Olivia Hopkins’ altercation with Molly’s ex-boyfriend Kelly Brown in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“I am deeply mortified and want my name to be removed from the report. I will be telling investigators all of this as I do not want to be listed anywhere on this!” Cynthia, 51, exclusively tells In Touch. “I have tried to remain quiet and let this play out but now they are involving me and I am not going to sit back as my name gets misconstrued.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk statement comes after one day after In Touch exclusively confirmed that her name was mentioned in a police report that was filed by Olivia, 22, and Molly, 47, on February 2, regarding a physical altercation that allegedly occurred on November 21, 2022.

The alleged incident happened between Olivia and the former New York City Police Department officer at Molly and Cynthia’s business, LiviRae Lingerie.

According to the Cobb County Police Department’s report, Olivia was working behind the counter with her mother and another employee when Kelly walked into the store.

“Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend. Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other. Kelly stated that he would come at her,” the reporting officer detailed. “Olivia said to come at her then. At which point, Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall.”

“Olivia stated that she waited a long time to report the incident because she did not want to stress her mouth during that time and because Kelly is a former NYPD detective,” the report continued.

In the report, Olivia told the officer that she was unable to obtain security footage of the altercation as Cynthia was the only one with “access to the footage.”

Just two days after the police report was filed, In Touch exclusively broke the news that Molly and Kelly, 43, had split after two years of dating amid allegations that Kelly “choke slammed” Molly’s eldest daughter.

“Close to Thanksgiving 2022, Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior,” Molly’s manager, Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, confirmed to In Touch in an exclusive statement. “Many of these concerns were becoming more visible and frequent privately and during public appearances. These concerns began shortly after Kelly’s retirement and his relocation to Georgia to be near Molly.”

Meanwhile, Kelly has denied the altercation with Olivia. “I never punched her or threatened her with any weapon. I really want to be left alone,” Kelly said in a statement to In Touch. “I don’t bother them or even go in their town. I don’t want anything to do with them. It’s over, I haven’t been near them since November.”

On February 2, the same day that the police report was filed, Kelly ignited rumors about his breakup from the TLC personality after sharing a harshly written email from Olivia on social media.

“This is what I had to deal with when I moved to Georgia,” the retired officer captioned a screenshot via his Instagram Stories of the email, which was dated November 14, 2022. “But they will paint an innocent picture.”

In the email, Olivia defended herself from being a “spoiled person,” saying she’d be “more successful” than Kelly would ever be and ended the heated message by using a racial slur.

The same month that Molly and Kelly split, Molly went through another breakup. The Georgia native had a falling out with Cynthia, her best friend of more than two decades. The besties became a fan-favorite duo on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, and viewers started speculating there was bad blood between them when Cynthia stopped appearing in episodes alongside Molly, as she was replaced by Molly’s then-boyfriend, Kelly.

Courtesy of Cynthia Decker/Instagram

Cynthia confirmed she and Molly were no longer on good terms after TLC viewers flooded the comments of a November 2022 Instagram post. “Molly and I are no longer friends,” Cynthia replied to a fan. “I will not be back on Pillow Talk. I wish I had a different answer for you.”

Cynthia and Molly’s friendship dates back prior to their time on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Apart from cofounding their lingerie business in 2006, it was actually Cynthia who suggested Molly sign up for the long-running TLC series after the mom of two met ex-husband Luis Mendez during a girl’s trip in the Dominican Republic.

Reporting by Nate Grant