Bad blood. 90 Day Fiancé fans were heartbroken to learn that 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk stars Cynthia Decker and Molly Hopkins are no longer friends. Now, a source exclusively reveals to In Touch what led to their falling out after 20 years of friendship.

“Molly is the one who did most of the work and Cynthia did nothing. She’s upset that she won’t be making that ​Pillow Talk money any longer,” the insider exclusively tells In Touch. “[Cynthia] resented Molly for being the star of the show and Cynthia was just a sidekick.”

After Molly made her 90 Day Fiancé debut during season 5 alongside her now ex-husband, Luis Mendes, fans fell in love with Molly and Cynthia’s friendship and the duo went on to star on Pillow Talk in 2019.

In November 2022, Cynthia – who founded LiviRae Lingerie with Molly in 2006 – revealed that they had a falling out. When asked by a fan on social media why she stopped appearing on Pillow Talk, Cynthia said that she and Molly are “no longer friends.” She added, “I will not be back on Pillow Talk. I wish I had a different answer for you.”

Cynthia and Molly ended their friendship in the same month that Molly split from her ex-boyfriend Kelly Brown after two years of dating. On February 4, In Touch exclusively broke the news that Molly and Kelly had split after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with Molly’s eldest daughter, Olivia Hopkins.

The incident between Kelly, 43, and Olivia, 22, allegedly ​took place at LiviRae Lingerie on November 21, 2022, according to a police report obtained by In Touch that was taken by Cobb County Police Department.

According to the report filed ​on February 2, Kelly and Olivia’s argument over her boyfriend turned violent when “Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall.”

Olivia told the officer that she was unable to obtain security footage of the incident because Cynthia was the only one with “access” to it.

The New York native denied the altercation with Olivia. “I never punched her or threatened her with any weapon. I really want to be left alone,” Kelly said in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “I don’t bother them or even go in their town. I don’t want anything to do with them. It’s over, I haven’t been near them since November.”

Courtesy of Cynthia Decker/Instagram

Six days later, Cynthia insisted she had nothing to do with the altercation while issuing an exclusive statement to In Touch. “I am deeply mortified and want my name to be removed from the report. I will be telling investigators all of this as I do not want to be listed anywhere on this!” the former TLC personality said. “I have tried to remain quiet and let this play out but now they are involving me and I am not going to sit back as my name gets misconstrued.”

While Cynthia has made it clear that she is no longer associated with Molly, a rep for the mother of two exclusively told In Touch in December 2022 that she is “not concerned with any negativity” amid their falling out.

“Molly is focused on doing her right now and doesn’t have the energy or time to discuss the fallout with Cynthia,” Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, told In Touch in a statement at the time. “She is immersed in her business and charity work and wants to remain centered on her goals.”