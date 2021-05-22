90 Day Fiance’s Molly Hopkins Goes IG Official With Boyfriend Kelly Brown — Are They Still Together?

Are Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown still together? The couple surprised fans when they attended the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all and seemed to be going strong even though their story line left off on an uncertain note.

The former 90 Day Fiancé star, 45, returned to the franchise on season 1 of discovery+’s spinoff, where she documented her journey back into the dating scene after her 2018 divorce from ex-husband, Luis Mendez.

Molly introduced fans to her new boyfriend, Kelly, early on in the season. She explained that she met the Brooklyn native, 41, when he slid into her Instagram DMs. The LiviRae Lingerie owner was immediately smitten by the handsome New York Police Department officer.

The couple hit it off after she traveled to New York City to meet him in person for the first time. They documented two of Kelly’s trips to Georgia to visit Molly in her hometown of Woodstock on The Single Life. But during the first trip, the couple faced several obstacles. Kelly had to get the seal of approval from Molly’s eldest daughter, Olivia, and he had to bond with her youngest daughter, Kensley. After passing the test with her children, Kelly then had to gain the approval of Molly’s friends.

Courtesy of Molly Hopkins/Instagram

When Kelly returned, Molly confronted Kelly because she thought he had lied to her about not having children. After Molly snooped online, she found his ex-girlfriend on social media, who has a young child. Molly asked Kelly if he could be the father of his ex’s baby, and he assured her that wasn’t true. That led the couple to have a discussion about Molly’s trust issues and children.

Kelly insisted that he was nothing like Molly’s ex, and that she shouldn’t make him pay for Luis’ actions during their short-lived marriage. Kelly then revealed he wanted children with Molly. But at 45 years old, Molly was not immediately willing to have children — either biologically or through adoption.

While children could be a deal-breaker in most relationships, it seems Molly and Kelly were able to work through it. During part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all, Molly shared an update on her trust issues with Kelly. “I trust Kelly. 100 percent. I do trust Kelly 100 percent. I do,” Molly confirmed.

It appears Molly and Kelly are still going strong after filming the tell-all. Shortly after the tell-all aired, Molly took a big step in her relationship with Kelly and went Instagram official. Molly shared the first photos of her and Kelly as a couple and gushed over her man in the caption.

Courtesy of Molly Hopkins/Instagram; TLC

“Thank you @discoveryplus @tlc @90dayfiance for having us on to showcase my quest for a partner in this thing called life. @kelbk4ever is seriously an AMAZING HUMAN❤️,” Molly wrote in her tribute to Kelly on May 16. “He likes me for me. And vice versa. No agenda. Just doing this thing our way. Not only is he an incredible man, his COMMITMENT to his community serving in his career is unprecedented and for that, and that alone he should receive the utmost respect. Thanks for all you do boo 💙🖤❤️.”