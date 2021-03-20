Setting the record straight. 90 Day Fiancé alum Karine Staehle issued a heartfelt apology to her husband, Paul Staehle, after making shocking sexual assault and domestic violence claims against him.

“Hello everybody. I’m here to apologize about the accusations about Paul, [they are] false. The translator who tried [to] help me was wrong and did not understand me cause my English is no good,” the Brazil native, whose first language is Portuguese, said in a selfie video posted via her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 20. “I’m so sorry. I’m sorry, Paul.”

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

Karine, 25, made the allegations in a police report used to obtain a restraining order against the Louisville, Kentucky native following their blowout fight in July 2020 — while she was pregnant with the couple’s second child. According to paperwork obtained by In Touch at the time, Karine claimed Paul, 37, had “pushed” her to “the floor” on several occasions, had sexually assaulted her, was “holding” her green card and other important documents from her, was “monitoring” her phone and not allowing her to “leave the house.”

At the time, Paul also filed a restraining order against Karine and they were both granted in August 2020. The following month, the couple agreed to drop the restraining orders and quickly reconciled at their marital home in Kentucky, where they stayed before relocating to Brazil with their son, 23-month-old Pierre, in October.

Once in Brazil, the couple worked through their marital issues with the help of Karine’s family. They appear to be in a better place and celebrated the holidays together and Paul supported Karine through her pregnancy with baby No. 2. In February, she gave birth to their second son, Ethan.

It seems the incident is now water under the bridge for Karine and Paul, and he responded to his wife’s apology with his own statement via Instagram Stories. “Thank you @staehlekarine for being an amazing wife to me and mother to our [two] amazing children. I am truly sorry I am far from perfect. I do not blame you for past events. I blame myself. I hope and pray [folded hands emoji] our family will continue to thrive and heal day by day. I will dedicate myself every day to understand you better and not be so annoying and frustrating,” he wrote, adding stickers that read, “Family” and “Love.”