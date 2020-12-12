A little divine intervention. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Paul Staehle revealed what he really wants for Christmas from fans this year amid his marital drama with pregnant wife Karine Staehle.

“Next pages are my Amazon.com wishlist!!!!” Paul, 37, wrote in a text post via his Instagram Story on Friday, December 11. The next slide featured a screenshot of his empty Amazon cart. “Just joking. Only thing I want is prayers,” he captioned the image, adding a “prank” and “just kidding” GIF. His post comes just one day after he revealed he has been wearing his wedding band on a chain around his neck next to his cross because his marriage “needs Jesus.”

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

It seems Paul is able to poke fun at the status of his marriage with Karine, 24, despite the issues they’re facing. As In Touch previously reported, the couple was estranged for two months following a blowout fight at their marital home in Louisville, Kentucky in July. Their argument resulted in local police being called twice. After officers responded to the second call, Karine and Paul filed restraining orders against each other and Karine left with their son, 21-month-old Pierre.

Their restraining orders were granted in August, but they agreed to drop them in September. They quickly reunited in Louisville before traveling to Karine’s home country of Brazil.

Paul and Karine celebrated Halloween 2020 with a big party at their apartment in Manaus, Brazil, with Pierre and Karine’s family. While in her native country, Karine is still keeping up with her prenatal appointments as she and Paul are currently expecting baby No. 2 together — a baby boy named Ethan who is due to arrive in February.

While the couple seems to be on better terms, they are continuing to work on their marriage while living abroad. During an interview with blogger John Yates, Paul shared an update on his marriage with Karine and explained living in Brazil has beneficial to their marriage because Karine has a strong support system and her family to lean on.

“Her family has been so helpful and so great, so wonderful and everything,” Paul gushed about his in-laws.

Paul revealed Karine is currently planning to finish high school and get her diploma so she can begin a new career in cosmetology. She’s also working on getting her driver’s license so she can be a little more independent. Even though the couple will not be returning for another season of 90 Day Fiancé, Paul revealed he will be producing a web series to document his wife’s journey.