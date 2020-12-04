Proud boy dad! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Paul Staehle surprised fans by sharing never-before-seen photos of his unborn son, Ethan, captured during wife Karine Staehle’s (née Martins) ultrasound appointment.

The 3D images he posted via Instagram appear to be taken on Wednesday, December 2, in Brazil, where they now reside. After seeing the pics showing Ethan’s facial features in detail, fans couldn’t help but notice the similarities between him and the reality TV couple’s older son, 20-month-old Pierre.

“Looks like Pierre!” one social media user replied. “That’s what I thought. Another little Pierre [heart emoji],” another fan agreed in the comments section.

Paul, 37, and Karine are expecting their second child together in February 2021, and earlier this week, she enjoyed some pampering amid her third trimester. The TLC personality stopped by Mundi Resort Residencial to do her hair and get a manicure. Karine looked stunning in a canary-yellow dress during her salon trip.

The mama-to-be’s sprucing up came shortly after she also underwent a cosmetic procedure for ombré shadow eyebrows and a lip revitalization on November 9.

Karine, 23, and Paul appear to be in a much better place in their relationship after their martial drama made headlines in July. At the time, cops were called to their home twice following a heated dispute over custody and talk of a divorce.

By September, things were looking up for the duo as In Touch confirmed Paul and Karine dropped the restraining orders they obtained against each other post-fight.

After relocating from Kentucky to her native country, Paul revealed they won’t be returning to the TLC franchise for the time being. He also shut down rumors they were let go once and for all.

“We were not fired or reprimanded. We were given time to deal with our family matters privately. Our payments and income [were] not affected. TLC and Sharp [Entertainment] have both been very considerate to our situation,” he wrote via his Instagram Story on November 14. “We highly appreciate them giving us time to deal with our private matters off camera. We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives. We will be posting some positive highlights on our social media and YouTube.”