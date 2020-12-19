Feeling grateful. 90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle opened up about his appreciation for “the little things” that are most important in his life as he gears up to celebrate the holidays with pregnant wife Karine Staehle and their son, Pierre, in Brazil following their marital drama.

“First I want to apologize, the tree is a little messed up. Pierre’s been ripping the stuff off of there but I mean it’s the little things in life that makes life worth living. I know some people are like, ‘The tree looks horrible. The tree’s so tiny,'” Paul, 37, said via Instagram Stories on Friday, December 18 while defending their modest Christmas decor. “But it’s the little things in life that makes things worth living and it’s these moments that we look back on and we miss so terribly as years go on.”

Paul went on to gush over his ability to provide presents for his 21-month-old son and 24-year-old wife to wake up to on Christmas morning this year. “But it really feels good, I just got back from the mall. There’s no better feeling than being able to actually get some things that my son is gonna be able to open up on Christmas and enjoy. And that my wife also will be able to open on Christmas and hopefully be excited and enjoy,” the Louisville, Kentucky native continued. “There is no better feeling. So I appreciate everybody who’s sent positivity for us on the show and everybody who’s ordered a Cameo, a personalized video order. Thank you very, very much.”

Paul and Karine, who is about seven months along in her pregnancy, have been living in Brazil since October, shortly after they reunited following a brief estrangement over the summer. As In Touch previously reported, the couple got into a blowout fight at their marital home in Kentucky in July, which resulted in the police being called twice. They each filed restraining orders against each other, which were granted in August. By September, they agreed to drop the restraining orders and quickly reconciled.

Since relocating to Karine’s home country, the couple has been relying on her family’s support to help them work through their marital issues. They seem to be on better terms as they await the arrival of baby No. 2, a boy named Ethan, who is due in February.