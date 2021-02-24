TLC’s flagship series 90 Day Fiancé introduced fans to many long-distance couples eager to take the plunge and get married.

Now that we have several spinoffs, there have been even more duos sharing their roads to the altar, which of course involves purchasing engagement rings. Some of the rings are out-of-this-world in size, while others are more dainty and simple.

For instance, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days personality Rebecca Parrott showed off her dazzling diamond from now-husband, Zied Hakimi, in several selfies she posted on Instagram. “I’m soooo happy to be able to wear my ring and not hide this anymore! [Zied] and I are still together and SOOO MACHH in love,” she wrote in October 2019. In Touch confirmed the pair married in Lumpkin County, Georgia, on April 19, 2020, days after obtaining their marriage license.

What Now? couple Rachel and Jon Walters have quite the story behind her stunning engagement ring.

“As most of you know, the ring Jon proposed with went down a running garbage disposal and it did not survive. He sent a replacement ring shortly after. Not too long after that, Jon said how he felt like he had nothing to do with my replacement ring and how he had no emotion towards it,” she shared in 2018. “I soon started feeling the same way, because, quite frankly, he was right. I found myself leaving the house without the replacement ring and only wearing my wedding ring, which he made (and I made his) … which meant a lot to me.”

Darcey Silva is also sporting a massive rock following her engagement to Georgi Rusev in June 2020 after four months of dating. Fans got to witness the heartwarming moment the Bulgarian hunk popped the question to the Connecticut native on the season finale of her TLC spinoff, Darcey & Stacey.

The TV star later slammed breakup rumors by sharing a photo cozied up to her future husband in November 2020. “Hubby and wifey-to-be! I love you, babe! Always and forever twin flames! [red heart emoji],” she wrote, before adding another message that read, “True love always and forever! [red heart emoji].”

